Bharat Bandh Today: What’s open, What’s closed on Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath Scheme today?

Agnipath Bharat Bandh Date: In view of the Bharat Bandh call over the Agnipath Scheme on June 20, 2022, several state governments have tightened their security. Bharat Bandh on Agnipath scheme has been called by some organizations who have been protesting the central government’s scheme ever since it was announced on June 14, 2022. From Punjab to Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, the police forces are on alert because of Bharat Bandh today and have warned people to not engage in any activity that can disrupt law and order during Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh on Agnipath Scheme is followed by the country-wide protests that erupted in various states after the announcement of the military recruitment scheme. People have been protesting in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Assam against the Agnipath scheme and questioning the future of those after four years who have enrolled in the scheme.

Bihar | Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna in view of the #BharatBandh called by some organisations today, in protest against #AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/urMshvHxHb — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Agnipath Bharat Bandh: What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, gave its approval to a recruitment scheme for the Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath. The youths selected under this scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’.

Agnipath Scheme will provide an opportunity for the youth to serve in the regular cadre. They will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After 4 years of the service, only 25 percent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, medical fitness and willingness.

Agnipath Bharat Bandh: Agnipath protest Today

While the Central Government has pointed out that the Agnipath Scheme will provide an opportunity to the youth to join the defence system of India, youths all over the country have been protesting by claiming that the recruitment scheme is controversial, carried multiple risks and there is no guarantee that the soldiers recruited under Agnipath Scheme will have security after 4 years of service.

Agnipath Bharat Bandh: What’s open and What’s closed?

Bihar

The internet services will remain suspended in 20 districts of Bihar on Bharat Bandh today. As per the official statement, altogether 804 people have been arrested so far in the connection with the large-scale violence and arson.

Punjab

Amid the calls for Agnipath Bharat Bandh, the security has been tightened in and around all the vulnerable military establishments and the central government offices based in Punjab.

Uttar Pradesh

The Gautam Buddha Nagar before agnipath Bharat Bandh today reiterated that Section 144 had been imposed in the district and has asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.

Jharkhand

On Agnipath Bharat Bandh, schools in Jharkhand will remain shut. The ongoing examinations of Std IX and XI have also been deferred.

As per the School Education and Literacy Department, Rajesh Kumar Sharma said that the government does not want school students, particularly those who travelled by bus, to save any trouble. It was seen in Bihar that the students were forced to get down from a bus as it was set ablaze.

Agnipath Bharat Bandh: List of states that have tightened security

1. Haryana: The state’s Faridabad Police has deployed more than 2,000 policemen to ensure law and order in the city.

2. Kerala: The entire force in Kerala will be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property.

3. Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 has already in place and it has been warned that FIR will be registered against anyone found engaged in destructive activities.

4. Punjab: The authorities have directed the force to monitor the activities of social media groups that were spreading misinformation about the initiative.

5. Jharkhand: As precautionary measures, the state authorities have announced that schools to remain shut all over the state.