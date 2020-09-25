Bihar General Elections 2020 to be conducted in 3 phases, Counting of votes to take place on November 10

The Bihar General Elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28th, November 3rd and November 7th respectively. The counting of votes will take place on November 10, 2020. The Bihar Election Schedule was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on September 25, 2020.

The Bihar Elections will be the largest elections to be held amid COVID-19 pandemic, as per CEC Sunil Arora. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29, 2020. Hence, the new house needs to be constituted before then. Overall, the Legislative Assembly of Bihar has a total strength of 243 members, among whom 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs.

New Normal due to COVID-19

The Chief Election Commissioner further spoke about new normal due to COVID-19. He stated that as days and months passed and COVID showed no signs of abetting, it was realised that some way has to be figured to balance the democratic rights of the electorate while also making sincere and systematic efforts to protect health and safety of people.

Bihar Election 2020 Schedule

The Bihar General Elections 2020 will be conducted in three phases.

Phase 1- 71 assembly constituencies in 16 districts will go for polls under first phase in 31000 polling stations. This phase will include most of the LWE (Left wing extremism) affected districts.

Phase 2-94 assembly constituencies in 17 districts will go for polls under this phase. It will have 42000 polling stations.

Phase 3-78 assembly constituencies in 15 districts will go for polls under this phase. It will have 33000 polling stations .

Phases Issue of Notifications Last Date of Notifications Scrutiny of Nominations Last Date for withdrawal of Nominations Date of Polls Counting of Votes/ Result Day Phase 1 1st October 8th October 9th October 12th October 28th October 10th November Phase 2 9th October 16th October 17th October 19th October 3rd November 10th November Phase 3 13th October 20th October 21st October 23rd October 7th November 10th November

What special arrangements are being made to avoid spread of COVID-19?

• More polling booths to be set up to maintain social distancing.

• Each of the polling booths will have 1000 voters, instead of earlier 1500.

• Over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged.

• For voters specially, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves have been arranged.

• There is also a facility of postal ballot.

• A lot of teams will be deployed to ensure all COVID-19 safety norms are followed.

• Health protocol to be maintained for campaign.

• No physical contact allowed during election campaign.

Special provisions for COVID positive

Special provisions will be made for those who are COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID patients or those under quarantine. The COVID-19 positive patients will be allowed to vote on the last hour of polls at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities. The patients will also have the option of postal facility.

Polling Time Extended

Polling time will be increased by one hour to further decongest polling stations and allow more free movement of voters. The elections will now be held from 7 am to 6 pm instead of 7 am to 5 pm. The extended polling time, will however, not be applicable to Left-wing affected areas.

MCC comes into force

The Chief Election Commissioner announcement that with these announcements the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced. The CEC further stated that the commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines.

Social Media to safeguard misuse of their platforms

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora directed that social media platforms are expected to make adequate arrangements to safeguard against misuse of their platforms and set up strict protocols to handle such issues when they arise.