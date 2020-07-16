Bihar imposes complete lockdown till July 31st: What will be closed, what will remain open?

The Bihar government has imposed a complete lockdown in the state starting from July 16 till July 31, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The decision was taken due to an alarming spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state during the last three weeks.

What will be closed?

Offices: All government offices and public corporations will remain closed. Private companies and commercial establishments will also remain closed.

Educational institutions: All educational institutions including schools, colleges, training, coaching and research institutions will remain closed in the state during the 16-day complete lockdown phase.

Sports: All sports and cultural complexes will remain closed.

Religious Places: All places of worship like temples, mosques and churches will remain closed.

Entertainment places: All malls, gyms, movie theatres and swimming pools will remain closed.

Gathering: All kinds of gathering such as social, entertainment, educational, sports, political and religious gathering will not be permitted in the state.

Private vehicles: The running of private vehicles for non-essential work will not be allowed.

What will remain open?

Shops: Ration shops, dairy, vegetable and meat shops will be allowed to remain open during this complete lockdown phase.

E-commerce: All essential and non-essential e-commerce delivery will be allowed.

Home Delivery: Home delivery of products will be allowed.

Restaurants: The restaurants will be allowed to home deliver food.

Banks: All banks including both public and private sector banks will remain open.

Petrol Pumps: All petrol pumps, LPG petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets will also remain open.

Public transport: All public transport will be allowed to ply unhindered during this time.

Private vehicles: The private vehicles will be allowed to run only for essential work.

Train/ Flight: Train and flight services will be allowed to continue like before.

Construction Activities: All construction-related activities will also be allowed to continue. Construction-related shops will also be allowed function and remain open.

Agriculture: All agriculture-related activities will also be allowed during the strict lockdown phase

Background

Bihar reported 1,320 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, which took the total tally of affected people to 20,173. While 13,533 people have recovered so far, at least 174 people have succumbed to the virus including doctors. The recovery rate in the state has shown improvement and stands at over 67 percent currently.

India's total coronavirus cases are almost nearing a million with 9,68,876 confirmed cases, among whom 6,12,815 have recovered and 24,915 have lost their lives.