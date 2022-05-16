Billboard Music Awards 2022 winners: BTS creates history after 3 wins; Full list of winners

2022 Billboard Music Awards: The Billboard Music Awards 2022 honours the artists across genres whose music has received the most fanfare over the past year were held May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Billboard Music Awards hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gave out trophies to the musicians who have achieved success via album and song sales and streams, touring, radio play and social engagement. At the 2022 Billboards Music Awards, BTS created history by winning 3 out of 6 awards they were nominated for.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS overtakes Destiny’s Child

The septet bagged Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, and Top Song Sales Artist for their super hit song ‘Butter’. This is also the second year in a row that BTS has won these three awards at Billboards Music Awards.

BTS has also now overtaken Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards in history. The K-pop group holds 12 Billboard Music Awards against Destiny’s Child’s 11 awards.

Billboard Music Awards 2022 Full List of winners

Category Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners Top Artist Drake Top New Artist Olivia Rodrigo Top Male Artist Drake Top Female Artist Olivia Rodrigo Top Duo/Group BTS Top Billboard 200 Artist Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Artist Olivia Rodrigo Top Streaming Songs Artist Olivia Rodrigo Top Song Sales Artist BTS Top Radio Songs Artist Olivia Rodrigo Top Billboard Global 2022 Artist (New) Olivia Rodrigo Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (New) Ed Sheeran Top Tour The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) Top R&B Artist Doja Cat Top R&B Male Artist The Weekend Top R&B Female Artist Doja Cat Top R&B Tour Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) Top Rap Artist Drake Top Rap Male Artist Drake Top Rap Female Artist Megan Thee Stallion Top Rap Tour Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millenium Tour 2021) Top Country Artist Taylor Swift Top Country Male Artist Morgan Wallen Top Country Female Artist Taylor Swift Top Country Duo/Group Dan +Shay Top Country Tour Eric Church Top Rock Artist Glass Animals Top Rock Tour The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) Top Latin Artist Bad Bunny Top Latin Male Artist Bad Bunny Top Latin Female Artist Kali Uchis Top Latin Duo/Group Eslabon Armado Top Latin Tour Los Bukis Top Dance/Electronic Artist Lady Gaga Top Christian Artist Ye Top Gospel Artist Ye Top Billboard 200 Album Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR Top Soundtrack Encanto Top R&B Album Doja Cat, Planet Her Top Rap Album Drake, Certified Lover Boy Top Country Album Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s version) Top Rock Album Twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy Top Latin Album Karol G, KG0516 Top Dance/Electronic Album Illenium, Fallen Embers Top Christian Album Ye, Donda Top Gospel Album Ye, Donda Top Hot 100 Song The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay” Top Streaming Song The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay” Top Selling Song BTS, “Butter” Top Radio Song Dua Lipa, “Levitating” Top Collaboration The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay” Top Billboard Global 200 Song The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay” Top Billboard Global (Excel. U.S.) Song (New) The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay” Top Viral Song Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More” Top R&B Song Silk Iconic (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak), “Leave the Door Open” Top rap Song Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” Top Country Song Walker Hayes, “fancy Like” Top Rock SOng Maneskin, “Beggin” Top Latin Song Kali Uchis, “telepatia” Top Dance/Electronic Song Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart-PNAU Remix” Top Christian Song Ye, “Hurricane” Top Gospel Song Ye, “Hurricane”

