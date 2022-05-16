Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Billboard Music Awards 2022 winners: BTS creates history after 3 wins; Full list of winners

Created On: May 16, 2022 12:41 IST
Billboard Music Awards 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022

2022 Billboard Music Awards: The Billboard Music Awards 2022 honours the artists across genres whose music has received the most fanfare over the past year were held May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Billboard Music Awards hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gave out trophies to the musicians who have achieved success via album and song sales and streams, touring, radio play and social engagement. At the 2022 Billboards Music Awards, BTS created history by winning 3 out of 6 awards they were nominated for.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS overtakes Destiny’s Child

The septet bagged Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, and Top Song Sales Artist for their super hit song ‘Butter’. This is also the second year in a row that BTS has won these three awards at Billboards Music Awards.

BTS has also now overtaken Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards in history. The K-pop group holds 12 Billboard Music Awards against Destiny’s Child’s 11 awards.

Billboard Music Awards 2022 Full List of winners

Category

Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners

Top Artist

Drake

Top New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist

Drake

Top Female Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 2022 Artist (New)

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (New)

Ed Sheeran

Top Tour

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weekend

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millenium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan +Shay

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour

Los Bukis

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

Encanto

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Top Country Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s version)

Top Rock Album

Twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

Karol G, KG0516

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Illenium, Fallen Embers

Top Christian Album

Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

Ye, Donda

Top Hot 100 Song

The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”

Top Streaming Song

The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Top Collaboration

The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”

Top Billboard Global (Excel. U.S.) Song (New)

The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song

Silk Iconic (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Top rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Top Country Song

Walker Hayes, “fancy Like”

Top Rock SOng

Maneskin, “Beggin”

Top Latin Song

Kali Uchis, “telepatia”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart-PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song

Ye, “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song

Ye, “Hurricane”

