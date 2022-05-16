Billboard Music Awards 2022 winners: BTS creates history after 3 wins; Full list of winners
Billboard Music 2022 Awards winners: Check the complete list of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
2022 Billboard Music Awards: The Billboard Music Awards 2022 honours the artists across genres whose music has received the most fanfare over the past year were held May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Billboard Music Awards hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gave out trophies to the musicians who have achieved success via album and song sales and streams, touring, radio play and social engagement. At the 2022 Billboards Music Awards, BTS created history by winning 3 out of 6 awards they were nominated for.
HUGE CONGRATS to @BTS_twt for their THREE #BBMAs wins 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/14JO4nucMK— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 15, 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS overtakes Destiny’s Child
The septet bagged Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, and Top Song Sales Artist for their super hit song ‘Butter’. This is also the second year in a row that BTS has won these three awards at Billboards Music Awards.
BTS has also now overtaken Destiny’s Child to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards in history. The K-pop group holds 12 Billboard Music Awards against Destiny’s Child’s 11 awards.
Billboard Music Awards 2022 Full List of winners
|
Category
|
Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners
|
Top Artist
|
Drake
|
Top New Artist
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
Top Male Artist
|
Drake
|
Top Female Artist
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
Top Duo/Group
|
BTS
|
Top Billboard 200 Artist
|
Taylor Swift
|
Top Hot 100 Artist
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
Top Streaming Songs Artist
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
Top Song Sales Artist
|
BTS
|
Top Radio Songs Artist
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
Top Billboard Global 2022 Artist (New)
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (New)
|
Ed Sheeran
|
Top Tour
|
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
|
Top R&B Artist
|
Doja Cat
|
Top R&B Male Artist
|
The Weekend
|
Top R&B Female Artist
|
Doja Cat
|
Top R&B Tour
|
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
|
Top Rap Artist
|
Drake
|
Top Rap Male Artist
|
Drake
|
Top Rap Female Artist
|
Megan Thee Stallion
|
Top Rap Tour
|
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millenium Tour 2021)
|
Top Country Artist
|
Taylor Swift
|
Top Country Male Artist
|
Morgan Wallen
|
Top Country Female Artist
|
Taylor Swift
|
Top Country Duo/Group
|
Dan +Shay
|
Top Country Tour
|
Eric Church
|
Top Rock Artist
|
Glass Animals
|
Top Rock Tour
|
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
|
Top Latin Artist
|
Bad Bunny
|
Top Latin Male Artist
|
Bad Bunny
|
Top Latin Female Artist
|
Kali Uchis
|
Top Latin Duo/Group
|
Eslabon Armado
|
Top Latin Tour
|
Los Bukis
|
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
|
Lady Gaga
|
Top Christian Artist
|
Ye
|
Top Gospel Artist
|
Ye
|
Top Billboard 200 Album
|
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
|
Top Soundtrack
|
Encanto
|
Top R&B Album
|
Doja Cat, Planet Her
|
Top Rap Album
|
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
|
Top Country Album
|
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s version)
|
Top Rock Album
|
Twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
|
Top Latin Album
|
Karol G, KG0516
|
Top Dance/Electronic Album
|
Illenium, Fallen Embers
|
Top Christian Album
|
Ye, Donda
|
Top Gospel Album
|
Ye, Donda
|
Top Hot 100 Song
|
The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”
|
Top Streaming Song
|
The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”
|
Top Selling Song
|
BTS, “Butter”
|
Top Radio Song
|
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
|
Top Collaboration
|
The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”
|
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
|
The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”
|
Top Billboard Global (Excel. U.S.) Song (New)
|
The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber, “Stay”
|
Top Viral Song
|
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
|
Top R&B Song
|
Silk Iconic (Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
|
Top rap Song
|
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
|
Top Country Song
|
Walker Hayes, “fancy Like”
|
Top Rock SOng
|
Maneskin, “Beggin”
|
Top Latin Song
|
Kali Uchis, “telepatia”
|
Top Dance/Electronic Song
|
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart-PNAU Remix”
|
Top Christian Song
|
Ye, “Hurricane”
|
Top Gospel Song
|
Ye, “Hurricane”
Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd dominates with 10 music awards; check the complete list of winners
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS