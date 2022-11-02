Blue Tick on Twitter: CEO Elon Musk announces to charge $8 per month for blue tick

Blue Tick on Twitter: The new boss Elon Musk announced on November 1, 2022, that Twitter Inc. will charge $8 for its Blue Service, which includes its sought-after verified badge. The latest step is a push to monetize the service and make the social media network less reliant on ads.

Elon Musk share the news on Twitter and said that Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/ month. He further added that the price of the blue tick mark on Twitter will be adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

Twitter Blue Tick for $8 per month: How subscribers will be benefitted?

As per the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk, blue-tick subscribers will get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, and they will be able to post longer videos and audio while dealing with half as many ads.

Elon Musk also offered the subscribers a paywall bypass from the publishers willing to work with Twitter.

Blue Tick on Twitter Charged: Key Details

1. Twitter use to hand out blue ticks to the note-worthy profiles on the basis of its own criteria.

2. Twitter also already has a subscription service called Twitter Blue, which was launched in June 2021 and offers access to the features such as an option to edit tweets.

3. Amid the speculations that Twitter may soon start charging the blue tick accounts, bestselling author Stephen King had said that if the decision is implemented, he will be gone like Enron.

4. More than 80 percent of Twitter users who took part in a recent poll had said that they will not pay for the blue tick, followed by 10 percent who said that they were willing to pay $5 a month.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week. The decision came after the rising doubts about his intentions of following through with the mentioned acquisition deal. In April 2021, Twitter had accepted Elon Musk’s proposal of buying the Social Media Service privately.

