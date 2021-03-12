BRICS contact group holds first meeting on trade and economic issues

According to the official statement, the BRICS Contact Group on Economic and Trade Issues- CGETI held its first meeting under the Chairmanship of India from March 9 to March 11, 2021.

The theme of BRICS 2021 is ‘BRICS@15: Intra BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation, and Consensus’.

The BRICS member nations appreciated the activities planned by India, being relevant and timely in the current context. They also expressed their support for working together on various initiatives that have been proposed by India.

BRICS CGETI under India’s Chairmanship:

India presented a calendar of events for BRICS CGETI 2021 under its Chairmanship which included the priority areas for schedule, deliverables, and scope of the MSME roundtable conference workshop on the services statistics and BRICS Trade fair.

This was then followed by a series of presentations which were scheduled in separate sessions. The presentations were made by the concerned departments on the proposed deliverables.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, each of the sessions was then followed by detailed feedback sessions.

Proposed deliverables:

• Action Plan based on the document strategy for the BRICS Economic Partnership 2025. It was adopted during Russian Presidency in 2020.

• BRICS cooperation on the multilateral trading system included cooperation for TRIPS waiver proposal at WTO.

• Framework for the protection of consumers on e-commerce.

• Non-tariff measures resolution mechanism.

• The working mechanism of sanitary and phytosanitary.

• Cooperation Framework for genetic resources protection and traditional knowledge.

• BRICS Framework on the cooperation in professional services.

27th Official level CGETI meeting:

The Inter-sessional deliberations will be carried out till September 2021 in order to reach a consensus among the BRICS member countries. The officers of BRICS tasked with CGETI will continue working for the 27th Official Level CGETI meeting which has been scheduled to be held in June 2021.