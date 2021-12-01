BSF Raising Day 2021: Border Security Force marks 57th Raising Day; Full List of BSF DGs

BSF Raising Day 2021: The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021. It is the country’s border guarding organization on its border with Bangladesh and Pakistan. Border Security Force is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India which was raised in the wake of the 1965 Indo-Pak war on December 1, 1965, to ensure the security of borders in India.

BSF in a tweet wrote, “01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our ‘journey’ in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya.”

When is BSF Raising Day celebrated?

The Raising day of Border Security Force is celebrated on December 1 to mark its origination in 1965. In 2021, BSF celebrates its 57th Raising Day.

On their Raising Day, greetings to the @BSF_India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities. pic.twitter.com/HybLzgsnDO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2021

BSF: Challenges and security of international border

Border Security Force Jammu has been manning about 192 km of the international border with Pakistan and has also been deployed on the Line of Control along with the Indian Army.

2021 particularly witnessed the potential of the Border Security Force as it faced challenges from its counterparts such as tunneling, drone activities, and smuggling attempts. But true to its tradition, BSF faced all attempts of an adversary.

BSF: Significance of work on international border

• Because of BSF’s robust domination and surveillance on the international border, there has been continued peace on the International Border of Jammu.

• BSF Jammu continuously carries out the anti-tunnel devices along with the International border and because of its efforts, the force was able to detect two tunnels on the international border in January 2021. The force also made a huge dent in the infiltration attempts by ANE’s from Pakistan.

• BSF troops neutralized one Pakistan smuggler who was trying to smuggle narcotics from the Kathua border in June 2021, wherein the BSF has seized about 27 kilograms of narcotics on the international border.

• BSF Jammu has worked at the forefront in assisting the border population in the Jammu area continuously.

• The Border Security Force battalions have led in providing medical help and assistance at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic to the border population.

• The international border population was made aware by the BSF battalion of the drone operations that were carried out by Pakistan. Drone awareness programs were also organized by the Border Security Force.

BSF: List of Director-Generals (1965 to 2021)

The first Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) was K F Rustamji IPS who served from July 21, 1965, to September 30, 1974. The current Director-General of BSF is Pankaj Kumar Singh. He has been serving since September 1, 2021.