BSF Raising Day 2021: Border Security Force marks 57th Raising Day; Full List of BSF DGs

BSF Raising Day 2021: Border Security Force celebrates its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021. BSF is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India which was raised in the wake of the 1965 Indo-Pak war on December 1, 1965. 

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 12:05 IST
BSF Raising Day 2021: The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021. It is the country’s border guarding organization on its border with Bangladesh and Pakistan. Border Security Force is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India which was raised in the wake of the 1965 Indo-Pak war on December 1, 1965, to ensure the security of borders in India.

BSF in a tweet wrote, “01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our ‘journey’ in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya.”

When is BSF Raising Day celebrated?

The Raising day of Border Security Force is celebrated on December 1 to mark its origination in 1965. In 2021, BSF celebrates its 57th Raising Day.

BSF: Challenges and security of international border

Border Security Force Jammu has been manning about 192 km of the international border with Pakistan and has also been deployed on the Line of Control along with the Indian Army.

2021 particularly witnessed the potential of the Border Security Force as it faced challenges from its counterparts such as tunneling, drone activities, and smuggling attempts. But true to its tradition, BSF faced all attempts of an adversary.

BSF: Significance of work on international border

Because of BSF’s robust domination and surveillance on the international border, there has been continued peace on the International Border of Jammu.

BSF Jammu continuously carries out the anti-tunnel devices along with the International border and because of its efforts, the force was able to detect two tunnels on the international border in January 2021. The force also made a huge dent in the infiltration attempts by ANE’s from Pakistan.

BSF troops neutralized one Pakistan smuggler who was trying to smuggle narcotics from the Kathua border in June 2021, wherein the BSF has seized about 27 kilograms of narcotics on the international border.

BSF Jammu has worked at the forefront in assisting the border population in the Jammu area continuously.

The Border Security Force battalions have led in providing medical help and assistance at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic to the border population.

The international border population was made aware by the BSF battalion of the drone operations that were carried out by Pakistan. Drone awareness programs were also organized by the Border Security Force.

BSF: List of Director-Generals (1965 to 2021)

The first Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) was K F Rustamji IPS who served from July 21, 1965, to September 30, 1974. The current Director-General of BSF is Pankaj Kumar Singh. He has been serving since September 1, 2021.

No.

Name

Start

End

1.

Khusro Faramurz Rustamji

21 Jul 1965

30 Sep 1974

2.

Aswini Kumar

01 Oct 1974

31 Dec 1978

3.

Sharawan Tandon

01 Jan 1979

30 Nov 1980

4.

K Rama Murti

01 Dec 1980

31 Aug 1982

5.

Birbal Nath

02 Oct 1982

30 Sep 1984

6.

M.C. Mishra

01 Oct 1984

31 Jul 1987

7.

H.P. Bhatnagar

01 Aug 1987

31 Jul 1991

8.

T. Ananthachary

01 Aug 1991

31 May 1993

9.

Prakash Singh

09 Jun 1993

31 Jan 1994

10.

D.K. Arya

01 Feb 1994

04 Dec 1995

11.

Arun Bhagat

04 Dec 1995

01 Oct 1996

12.

A.K. Tandon

01 Oct 1996

04 Dec 1997

13.

E.N. Rammohan

04 Dec 1997

30 Nov 2000

14.

Gurbachan Singh Jagat

30 Nov 2000

30 Jun 2002

15.

Ajay Raj Sharma

01 Jul 2002

31 Dec 2004

16.

R.S. Mooshahary

10 Jan 2005

27 Feb 2006

17.

A.K. Mitra

27 Feb 2006

30 Sep 2008

18.

M.L. Kumawat

01 Oct 2008

31 Jul 2009

19.

Raman Srivastava

01 Aug 2009

31 Oct 2011

20.

U.K. Bansal

01 Nov 2011

30 Nov 2012

21.

Subhash Joshi

19 December 2012

28 February 2014

22.

D K Pathak

8 March 2014

29 February 2016

23.

K.K. Sharma

1 March 2016

30 September 2018

24.

Rajni Kant Mishra

1 October 2018

31 August 2019

25.

V.K. Johri

1 September 2019

10 March 2020

26.

 Surjeet Singh Deswal

11 March 2020

17 August 2020

27.

Rakesh Asthana

18 August 2020

28 July 2021

28.

Surjeet Singh Deswal

28 July 2021

31 Aug 2021

29.

Pankaj Kumar Singh

1 September 2021

  

 

