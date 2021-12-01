BSF Raising Day 2021: Border Security Force marks 57th Raising Day; Full List of BSF DGs
BSF Raising Day 2021: Border Security Force celebrates its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021. BSF is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India which was raised in the wake of the 1965 Indo-Pak war on December 1, 1965.
BSF Raising Day 2021: The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021. It is the country's border guarding organization on its border with Bangladesh and Pakistan. Border Security Force is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India which was raised in the wake of the 1965 Indo-Pak war on December 1, 1965, to ensure the security of borders in India.
BSF in a tweet wrote, “01 December 2021 on #BSFDay2021 as we turn 57, our ‘journey’ in the service of the motherland continues for eternity. It is an honour to serve and protect. A promise we shall forever keep: Jeevan Paryant Kartavya.”
When is BSF Raising Day celebrated?
The Raising day of Border Security Force is celebrated on December 1 to mark its origination in 1965. In 2021, BSF celebrates its 57th Raising Day.
On their Raising Day, greetings to the @BSF_India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities. pic.twitter.com/HybLzgsnDO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2021
BSF: Challenges and security of international border
Border Security Force Jammu has been manning about 192 km of the international border with Pakistan and has also been deployed on the Line of Control along with the Indian Army.
2021 particularly witnessed the potential of the Border Security Force as it faced challenges from its counterparts such as tunneling, drone activities, and smuggling attempts. But true to its tradition, BSF faced all attempts of an adversary.
BSF: Significance of work on international border
• Because of BSF’s robust domination and surveillance on the international border, there has been continued peace on the International Border of Jammu.
• BSF Jammu continuously carries out the anti-tunnel devices along with the International border and because of its efforts, the force was able to detect two tunnels on the international border in January 2021. The force also made a huge dent in the infiltration attempts by ANE’s from Pakistan.
• BSF troops neutralized one Pakistan smuggler who was trying to smuggle narcotics from the Kathua border in June 2021, wherein the BSF has seized about 27 kilograms of narcotics on the international border.
• BSF Jammu has worked at the forefront in assisting the border population in the Jammu area continuously.
• The Border Security Force battalions have led in providing medical help and assistance at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic to the border population.
• The international border population was made aware by the BSF battalion of the drone operations that were carried out by Pakistan. Drone awareness programs were also organized by the Border Security Force.
BSF: List of Director-Generals (1965 to 2021)
The first Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) was K F Rustamji IPS who served from July 21, 1965, to September 30, 1974. The current Director-General of BSF is Pankaj Kumar Singh. He has been serving since September 1, 2021.
|
No.
|
Name
|
Start
|
End
|
1.
|
Khusro Faramurz Rustamji
|
21 Jul 1965
|
30 Sep 1974
|
2.
|
Aswini Kumar
|
01 Oct 1974
|
31 Dec 1978
|
3.
|
Sharawan Tandon
|
01 Jan 1979
|
30 Nov 1980
|
4.
|
K Rama Murti
|
01 Dec 1980
|
31 Aug 1982
|
5.
|
Birbal Nath
|
02 Oct 1982
|
30 Sep 1984
|
6.
|
M.C. Mishra
|
01 Oct 1984
|
31 Jul 1987
|
7.
|
H.P. Bhatnagar
|
01 Aug 1987
|
31 Jul 1991
|
8.
|
T. Ananthachary
|
01 Aug 1991
|
31 May 1993
|
9.
|
Prakash Singh
|
09 Jun 1993
|
31 Jan 1994
|
10.
|
D.K. Arya
|
01 Feb 1994
|
04 Dec 1995
|
11.
|
Arun Bhagat
|
04 Dec 1995
|
01 Oct 1996
|
12.
|
A.K. Tandon
|
01 Oct 1996
|
04 Dec 1997
|
13.
|
E.N. Rammohan
|
04 Dec 1997
|
30 Nov 2000
|
14.
|
Gurbachan Singh Jagat
|
30 Nov 2000
|
30 Jun 2002
|
15.
|
Ajay Raj Sharma
|
01 Jul 2002
|
31 Dec 2004
|
16.
|
R.S. Mooshahary
|
10 Jan 2005
|
27 Feb 2006
|
17.
|
A.K. Mitra
|
27 Feb 2006
|
30 Sep 2008
|
18.
|
M.L. Kumawat
|
01 Oct 2008
|
31 Jul 2009
|
19.
|
Raman Srivastava
|
01 Aug 2009
|
31 Oct 2011
|
20.
|
U.K. Bansal
|
01 Nov 2011
|
30 Nov 2012
|
21.
|
Subhash Joshi
|
19 December 2012
|
28 February 2014
|
22.
|
D K Pathak
|
8 March 2014
|
29 February 2016
|
23.
|
K.K. Sharma
|
1 March 2016
|
30 September 2018
|
24.
|
Rajni Kant Mishra
|
1 October 2018
|
31 August 2019
|
25.
|
V.K. Johri
|
1 September 2019
|
10 March 2020
|
26.
|Surjeet Singh Deswal
|
11 March 2020
|
17 August 2020
|
27.
|
Rakesh Asthana
|
18 August 2020
|
28 July 2021
|
28.
|
Surjeet Singh Deswal
|
28 July 2021
|
31 Aug 2021
|
29.
|
Pankaj Kumar Singh
|
1 September 2021