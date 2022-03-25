BYJU'S becomes official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022

BYJU'S FIFA World Cup 2022 Sponsor: India's edtech platform, BYJU'S was named the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on March 24, 2022. BYJU'S has become the first Indian sponsor of the FIFA World Cup.

BYJU'S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said in a statement, "It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport."

Kay Madati, Chief Commercial Officer of FIFA said: "We are delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."

BYJU'S FIFA Deal Significance

The announcement comes after FIFA announced on March 22nd that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar from November 21- December 18, 2022. This will be the first FIFA World Cup ever to be hosted by an Arab country and second one in entire Asia after 2002 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the last to host 32 teams, as the number of teams will increase to 48 from the next edition.

France is the current reigning World Champions.

BYJU'S Indian Team Sponsor

BYJU'S is a Bangalore-based Indian multinational educational technology company. It was founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath.

BYJU'S is also the jersey sponsor of the Indian national cricket team. BYJU'S had replaced Oppo as the Indian team’s jersey sponsor in September 2019. The Byjus's contract with the BCCI includes payment of Rs 4.61 crore for a bilateral game and Rs 1.56 for an international game.

The BCCI decided to extend Byju's jersey sponsorship of the Indian team in March 2022. The sponsorship contract was set to expire after India vs Sri Lanka series, which comprised three T20Is and 2 Tests.