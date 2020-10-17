Study at Home
Search

Centre extends concessional rate on the cargo movement between India, Chabahar Port in Iran for one year

The step will also give a boost to the coastal movement of cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port.

Oct 17, 2020 14:14 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

The Indian government has decided to extend the current concessional rate of 40% discount on the cargo movement between India and Iran’s Chabahar Port for the time period of one year.

According to the Ministry of Shipping, the discount of 40% will apply for the coastal movement of vessel and cargo related charges that are being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port to Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar.

Objective:

The aim behind the extension of the discount period is to promote trade through Iran’s Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

The step will also give a boost to the coastal movement of cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port.

Extension for concessional rates:

The imposition of concessional Vessel Related Charges (VRC) has to be applied proportionately. It will be subjected to vessel loading at least 5000 MT or 50 TEUs cargo to Shahid Beheshti Port.

The ports that are in the coordination with Indian Ports Global Limited will jointly evolve an SOP-Standard Operating Procedure in order to ensure that the discounts are given to cargo are actually loaded or discharged at Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material