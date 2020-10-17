Centre extends concessional rate on the cargo movement between India, Chabahar Port in Iran for one year

The Indian government has decided to extend the current concessional rate of 40% discount on the cargo movement between India and Iran’s Chabahar Port for the time period of one year.

According to the Ministry of Shipping, the discount of 40% will apply for the coastal movement of vessel and cargo related charges that are being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port to Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar.

The extension of current concessional rate of 40% discount on the cargo movement will boost the bilateral trade between India and Chabhar port of Iran.

Objective:

The aim behind the extension of the discount period is to promote trade through Iran’s Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

The step will also give a boost to the coastal movement of cargo being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port from/to Shahid Beheshti Port.

The extension of current concessional rate of 40% discount for coastal movement of CRC & VRC, by further one year, would give boost to coastal movement of cargo handled from/to Chabahar Port, Iran

Extension for concessional rates:

The imposition of concessional Vessel Related Charges (VRC) has to be applied proportionately. It will be subjected to vessel loading at least 5000 MT or 50 TEUs cargo to Shahid Beheshti Port.

The ports that are in the coordination with Indian Ports Global Limited will jointly evolve an SOP-Standard Operating Procedure in order to ensure that the discounts are given to cargo are actually loaded or discharged at Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port.