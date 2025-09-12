AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Out at icet-sche.aptonline.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Allotment: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has announced the AP ICET 2025 final round seat allotment results. The allotment result is available for download on the official website. Eligible candidates who have applied for admission can check the allotment result with their login credentials.
As per the schedule provided, students allotted seats in the final counselling round must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. The last date to report for admissions is September 15, 2025. Candidates reporting must make sure to carry with them the originals of all documents along with photocopies.
AP ICET 2025 final phase provisional allotment result is available for download at icet-sche.aptonline.in. To download the allotment letter, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their ICET hall ticket number and date of birth.
How to Download AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Letter?
The AP ICET 2025 final phase allotment letter is available for download on the official website. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be carried by students for admission. Follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1- Visit the official website of AP ICET
Step 2- Click on the final phase provisional allotment letter link
Step 3: Enter the AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4- The allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
