PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on February 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations through video conferencing on February 4, 2021.

The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp related to the Chauri Chaura incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh is currently in full preparation mode to celebrate the centenary year of the historic Chauri Chaura incident.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 4th February 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing: Prime Minister's Office (File photo) pic.twitter.com/5EI3IZKkSK — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Key Highlights

•The state-wide celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident will begin on February 4, 2021. A special cleanliness drive is being held across the state today.

•The centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident will be marked with special programmes at the Samadhi of the martyrs in every district of the State.

•There will also be morning march pasts (prabhat pheris) in districts with school students, NSS and NCC cadets and scouts and guides taking part and holding banners and posters showcasing the valour and courage of the great freedom fighters.

•Police bands will also play national tunes at martyriums, educational institutions and other places.

•Further, many students and artists and people will be participating in a collective recitation of Vande Mataram at 10 AM on February 4th.