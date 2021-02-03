JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on February 4

The Chauri Chaura incident took place on February 4, 1922 at Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of British India. 

Created On: Feb 3, 2021 12:15 ISTModified On: Feb 3, 2021 12:16 IST
Chauri Chaura Incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations through video conferencing on February 4, 2021. 

The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp related to the Chauri Chaura incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion. 

Uttar Pradesh is currently in full preparation mode to celebrate the centenary year of the historic Chauri Chaura incident. 

Key Highlights 

The state-wide celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident will begin on February 4, 2021. A special cleanliness drive is being held across the state today. 

The centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident will be marked with special programmes at the Samadhi of the martyrs in every district of the State. 

There will also be morning march pasts (prabhat pheris) in districts with school students, NSS and NCC cadets and scouts and guides taking part and holding banners and posters showcasing the valour and courage of the great freedom fighters. 

Police bands will also play national tunes at martyriums, educational institutions and other places.  

Further, many students and artists and people will be participating in a collective recitation of Vande Mataram at 10 AM on February 4th. 

What is Chauri Chaura Incident?

The Chauri Chaura incident took place on February 4, 1922 at Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of British India. The Mahatma Gandhi-led Non-cooperation movement was underway then.

A large group of protesters participating in the Non-cooperation movement, clashed with police at Chauri Chaura who opened fire. 

In retaliation the protestors attacked the police and set fire to the police station, killing all the policemen inside. At least 22 policemen and three civilians were killed in the incident. 

Mahatma Gandhi, who was strictly against violence, called off the non-cooperation movement at the national level on February 12, 1922, after this tragic incident. 

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material