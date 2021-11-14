Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Children's Day India: Why is children's day celebrated in India -Know date, history & significance!

Children's Day India: Children's Day is observed not only as a tribute to India's first Prime Minister, but it also speaks of Children’s rights, care and education.

Created On: Nov 14, 2021 15:19 IST
Children's Day India: Children's Day is celebrated across India on November 14, 2021 to commemorate India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday. 

Jawaharlal Nehru also known as 'Chacha Nehru' among children was extremely fond of them and was a strong advocate of their all-rounded education, calling them the real strength of a nation and foundation of the society. 

Hence, Children's Day is celebrated in India to raise awareness of the rights, care and education of children. The day is observed by conducting several educational programs across the country. 

Children's Day 2021 Date: 14th November 

Children’s Day 2021 Significance

Children's Day is observed not only as a tribute to India's first Prime Minister, but it also speaks of Children’s rights, care and education.

Nehru is known to have said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country”.

Children’s Day History

Till 1956, Children's Day in India was celebrated annually on November 20- the day marked by the United Nations. India decided to celebrate Children's Day on November 14 after Jawaharlal Nehru's death to mark his birth anniversary. 

Children's Film Society

Jawaharlal Nehru had set up a Children's Film Society India in 1955 so that children could see themselves represented in cinema.

