China bans construction of tallest skyscrapers to ensure safety

China has prohibited the construction of the tallest skyscrapers to ensure safety after the mounting concerns over the quality of some projects.

The National Development and Reform Commission said in a notice that the outright ban by the government covers buildings that are taller than 500 meters (1,640 feet). Local authorities will also need to strictly limit the building of towers that are more than 250 meters tall.

The Commission added that the construction of the buildings exceeding 100 meters must strictly match the scale of the city where they will be located, along with its fire rescue capability.

Why ban on skyscrapers in China?

Qiao Shitong, an associate law professor at the Hong Long University who studies property and urban law states that the decision has been taken primarily for safety.

Extremely tall buildings in the cities are more like signature projects for mayors and are not necessarily efficient.

Quality problems and safety hazards:

The top economic planner had highlighted the quality problems and safety hazards in some development stemming from loose oversight.

A 72-story tower in Shenzhen was closed for checks after the reports of unexplained wobbling, deepening concern about the stability of one of the technology hub’s tallest buildings.

The shaking of SEZ Plaza had prompted the local government to investigate. It also led to a warning from the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou urging the Americans to avoid the area. Videos were circulated showing people fleeing the buildings.

In-principle ban on towers over 500 meters:

In 2020, the Chinese Government had imposed an ‘in-principle’ ban on new towers over 500 meters.

According to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, there are only 10 buildings in the world exceeding that height, and 5 of them are in mainland China, including the Shanghai Tower of 632 meter.