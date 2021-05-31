Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

China ends two-child policy, allows couples to have three children

China two-child Policy: The demographic time bomb has gotten China worried, as there has been a fall in its working-age population and increase in those aged above 60 years. 

Created On: May 31, 2021 13:39 ISTModified On: May 31, 2021 13:39 IST
China ends two-child policy, Source: Reuters/China Daily

China Two Child Policy: China has decided to allow each couple to have up to three children, ending its strict two-child policy. The change was approved by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a politburo meeting.

This comes after China's population data over the past decade showed slowest population growth in decades. The demographic time bomb has gotten the nation worried, as there has been a fall in its working-age population and increase in those aged above 60 years. 

China's working age population is expected to fall further in the coming years due to a steady decline in the nation's birthrate. If the population gets too old then it would have a huge impact on the nation's economic growth hence the issue needs to be dealt with at an early stage.

 

