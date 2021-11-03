Choti Diwali 2021: Narak Chaturdashi Date, Time, Tithi, Abhyang Snan Time, Significance, History

Choti Diwali 2021: Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is being celebrated across India on November 3, 2021. Choti Diwali is observed a day before Badi Diwali which will be celebrated on November 4, 2021. Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi falls on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin of the Hindu calendar. Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is also known as Roop Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Kali Chaudas, Bhoot Chaturdashi across different parts of India.

Narak Chaturdashi 2021 Date, Tithi, Puja Time, Abhyanga Snan Muhurat

The puja muhurat will start from afternoon 1:33 PM to 2:17 PM

Narak Chaturdashi Tithi begins: November 3, 2021, at 9.02 am

Narak Chaturdashi Tithi ends: November 4, 2021, at 6.03 pm

Abhyanga Snan Muhurat: Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 05:40 AM to 06:03 AM

Choti Diwali 2021: Significance

Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi falls on the second day of the five-day-long festivals of lights Diwali in India. On the occasion of Choti Diwali, devotees all over India offer oil, flowers, sandalwood, coconuts to deities. People take bath before sunrise known as Abhyanga Snan on Narak Chaturdashi. The Abhyanga Snan holds significant importance on Narak Chaturdashi. The Abhyanga Snan is believed to be a cleansing ritual that purifies the soul using ubtan or sesame oil.

The Hindu mythology narrates the story of the demolition of the demon (asura) named Narakasura on this day by Lord Krishna, Satyabhama, and Goddess Kali across different parts of India.

Therefore, Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi is observed as the day of victory of good over evil and illumination of path towards spirituality.

Choti Diwali 2021: History

The Hindu mythology narrates that on this day, Lord Krishna and Satyabhama had slain the demon Narakasura who had kept 16,000 girls hostages. In Eastern India specifically West Bengal, this day is referred to as Kali Chaudas as legends also say that the Narakasura demon was killed by Goddess Kali.

