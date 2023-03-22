Delhi Budget Session 2023-24: CM Arvind Kejriwal Proposal of Rs 78800 crores, Know Key Highlights here

Delhi Budget for the present financial year 2023-24 was presented by the Delhi Finance Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot. This budget session was held in the Delhi Assembly on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday). A total of Rs 78,800 crores have been earmarked by the government to carry out the overall budget project.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order the Delhi Government to resubmit the budget report and then it gave the approval to announce the budget. The Minister actually needed explanations considering the decided allocation of funds for areas like infrastructure and advertisements.

After the critical moment between the Centre and the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent an official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday). In the letter, he requested PM Modi not to hold the city government’s budget for the session 2023. As per the rule, approval from the President through the Union Home Ministry is mandatory for the budget.

Delhi Budget 2023: Key Points

Out of the total budget of Rs 78,800 crores, 22,000 crores has been selected for expenditure on infrastructure while Rs 550 crores are kept for advertisements. The allocation for advertisements remains the same.

Focus on Clean & Modern Delhi - The government has proposed to instigate infrastructure facilities across the busiest city of Delhi. The aim is to enhance the city which will start by cleaning Yamuna and other waste materials will be removed, as per the budgetary allocation.

AAP Government talks about Education, Health, Greener city, Deshbhakti, Zero Tax, and Rozgar Budgets in the session that was held today. A senior official claimed that the theme of the 2023-24 budget is “Saaf, Sundar aur Adhunik Dilli’ (clean, neat and modern India).

About 84 per cent of Delhi’s population benefitted from power subsidies.

By 2025, a 6,000-megawatt solar infrastructure is intended to be established.

Zero Tolerance towards Corruption or any illegal practices - The Delhi Government shows full dedication towards a legitimate order. Along with this, services will be available at the doorstep and in a feasible manner.

Various Infrastructure Projects - In the previous years, Delhi has been significantly changed with the set up of Signature Bridge, Barapullah, Ashram Underpass, etc. 28 new Flyovers, and the Construction of Roads is decided to improve and ease traffic movement. This time also it puts forward an infrastructure-friendly budget for the Delhi people.

Delhi government provides EV charging at the lowest rates for electric vehicle charging. About 900 EV charging points at 100 stations were created.

1600 modern greenhouse-emission electric buses will be built the following year.

1400 bus queue shelters will be built for passengers.

The Delhi state government will work with MCDs to clear about 3 landfill sites.

Capital expenditure - Rs 21817 crores allotted

Education - Rs 16,575 crores

Health - Rs 9,742 crores

Transport, Bridges and Roads - Rs 9,031 crores

Water Supply & Sanitation - Rs 6,343 crores

Power - Rs 3,348 crores

MCD - Rs 850 crores

Women Mohalla Clinics will be opened which are decided as 100 in number. Half of the women do not seek doctors' help despite suffering from symptoms of diseases. So 100 more such facilities are to be initiated, according to the budget allocation.

