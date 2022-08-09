Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results: Shuttlers, Paddlers win big on final day as India finishes 4th with 22 Golds
Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results: India finished 4th on the medals tally with 22 Gold Medals on the final day of the 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games 2022. On Day 11, India bagged 3 Gold Medals in Badminton and 1 in Table Tennis. Check out complete highlights for CWG 2022 Here.
Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results: On the Final Day of 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, India continued its great run bagging a total of 6 Medals including 4 Golds. At the end of the tournament, India finished 4th on the Medals Tally with 61 Medals including 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze. India finished behind Australia (178), England (176), and Canada (92). CWG 2022 saw India’s Medals Tally shrink marginally from 66 Medals at Gold Coast 2018 to 61 at Birmingham; but this was expected due to absence of shooting.
THE FINAL MEDAL TABLE.🏅#CommonwealthGames | #B2022pic.twitter.com/YeEx4YOPl8— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 8, 2022
India bag three Gold Medals in Badminton
The final day of CWG 2022 belonged to Shuttlers as India bagged 3 Gold Medals on Monday. India’s ace badminton player PV Sindhu won Gold Medal in Women’s Singles final by defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in straight sets. Prior to this, Sindhu had won a bronze in the 2014 Glasgow Games, and a silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
On the other end, Lakshya Sen also secured his maiden Gold Medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 against Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG in a three-set thriller. The biggest surprise from shuttlers at CWG 2022 came from the pair of SatwikSiarajRankireddy and Chirag Shetty who secured Gold in Men’s Doubles category. The pair beat English pair of Sean Vendy and Ben Lanein straight sets to script history and bad India’s first ever medal in Men’s Doubles Event at CWG 2022.
CWG 2014 👉🥉— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 8, 2022
CWG 2018 👉🥈
𝐂𝐖𝐆𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐👉🥇
Leveling up ft. @Pvsindhu1😎💪
The shuttler brings home the #Badminton GOLD defeating 🇨🇦's Michelle Li in straight games in the Final 🙌#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara🫶#PVSindhu#CWG2022#B2022pic.twitter.com/zgkLyFByPh
Sharath Kamal - India’s Golden Boy at CWG 2022
Achanta Sharath Kamal - India’s Ace Tennis Player emerged as the golden boy by winning 3 Gold Medals for the Country. Prior to Day 11, Sharath had already won two gold medals and on Monday he added another to this tally by winning Men’s Singles gold medal match against England’s Liam Pitchford. After a bad start and losing the first set, Sharath made an excellent come back to win the gold with 4-1. With 3 Gold Medals and a Silver, Sharath Kamal has become India’s most decorated athlete at Birmingham 2022 CWG. Another Indian Paddler who was on the podium on the final day was SathiyanGanasekaran, who won a Bronze Medal against England’s Paul Drinkhall in a seven-set thriller with winning it 4-3.
𝑯𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑶𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑾𝑰𝑵@satwiksairaj/@Shettychirag04 becomes the 1️⃣st🇮🇳 MD pair to win a 🥇 MEDAL at #commonwealthgames after defeating 🏴 in the Finals. 💪👏@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 8, 2022
Incredible! 💪🔥#IndiaPhirKaregaSmash#CWG2022#Badminton#CommonwealthGames2022pic.twitter.com/59PydQzCH9
🥇KAMAL KA KAMAAL🔥@sharathkamal1🏓wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the #TableTennis Men's Singles event at the #CommonwealthGames2022— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7🥇 medals at the CWG in different categories🤩pic.twitter.com/OC3vBo47iS
Silver for Indian Men’s Hockey Team
The wait for Gold for Indian Men’s Hockey Team was extended by another 4 years, as the team could only manage to secure a Silver at Birmingham CWG 2022. In the final match, India lost to 6 time champion Australia in a humiliating fashion with 7-0 score. This was Australia’s 7th straight Gold at Commonwealth Games.
SILVER IT IS!! 🏑— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
Men in Blue🇮🇳 put up a valiant effort in their Final match against Australia. They settle with silver 🥈at the #CommonwealthGames2022.
We wish them the very best for their future and hope to see them make a COMEBACK!!!👍#India4CWG2022pic.twitter.com/tulAr6Q1lZ
List of Indian Medal Winners at CWG 2022
|
Athletics
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Eldhose Paul
|
Men's Triple Jump
|
GOLD
|
Abdulla Aboobacker
|
Men's Triple Jump
|
SILVER
|
Avinash Sable
|
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|
SILVER
|
Priyanka Goswami
|
Women's 10km Race Walk
|
SILVER
|
M Sreeshankar
|
Men's Long Jump
|
SILVER
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
Men's High Jump
|
BRONZE
|
Annu Rani
|
Women's Javelin Throw
|
BRONZE
|
Sandeep Kumar
|
Men's 10km Race Walk
|
BRONZE
|
Badminton
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
PV Sindhu
|
Women's singles
|
GOLD
|
Lakshya Sen
|
Men's Singles
|
GOLD
|
SatwiksairajRankireddy and Chirag Shetty
|
Men's Doubles
|
GOLD
|
Kidambi Srikanth, SatwiksairajRankireddy, B Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu
|
Mixed Team
|
SILVER
|
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
|
Women's Doubles
|
BRONZE
|
Kidambi Srikanth
|
Men's Singles
|
BRONZE
|
Boxing
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Nikhat Zareen
|
Women's 50kg
|
GOLD
|
NituGhanghas
|
Women's 48kg
|
GOLD
|
Amit Panghal
|
Men's 51kg
|
GOLD
|
Sagar Ahlawat
|
Men’s +92kg
|
SILVER
|
Rohit Tokas
|
Men's 67kg
|
BRONZE
|
Jaismine
|
Women's 60kg
|
BRONZE
|
Mohammed Hussamuddin
|
Men's 57kg
|
BRONZE
|
Cricket
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav
|
Cricket T20
|
SILVER
|
Hockey
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishake Nain, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jigraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
|
Men's Hockey
|
SILVER
|
Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Rajani Etimarpu, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, SushilaChanuPukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal
|
Women's Hockey
|
BRONZE
|
Judo
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Sushila Devi Likmabam
|
Women's 48kg
|
SILVER
|
TulikaMaan
|
Women's +78kg
|
SILVER
|
Vijay Kumar Yadav
|
Men's 60kg
|
BRONZE
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, NaynmoniSaikia, Pinki
|
Women's Fours
|
GOLD
|
Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Sunil Bahadur
|
Men's Fours
|
SILVER
|
Powerlifting
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Sudhir
|
Men's Heavyweight
|
GOLD
|
Squash
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Saurav Ghosal
|
Men's Singles
|
BRONZE
|
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal
|
Mixed Doubles
|
BRONZE
|
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula
|
Mixed Doubles
|
GOLD
|
Achanta Sharath Kamal, SathiyanGnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty
|
Men's Team
|
GOLD
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Women's Singles Classes 3-5
|
GOLD
|
Achanta Sharath Kamal
|
Men's Singles
|
GOLD
|
Achanta Sharath Kamal and SathiyanGnanasekaran
|
Men's Doubles
|
SILVER
|
SathiyanGnanasekaran
|
Men's Singles
|
BRONZE
|
Sonal Patel
|
Women's Singles Classes 3-5
|
BRONZE
|
Weightlifting
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
SaikomMirabaiChanu
|
Women's 49kg
|
GOLD
|
Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|
Men's 67kg
|
GOLD
|
AchintaSheuli
|
Men's 73kg
|
GOLD
|
SanketSargar
|
Men's 55kg
|
SILVER
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
Women's 55kg
|
SILVER
|
Vikas Thakur
|
Men's 96kg
|
SILVER
|
Gururaja Poojary
|
Men's 61kg
|
BRONZE
|
Harjinder Kaur
|
Women's 71kg
|
BRONZE
|
Lovepreet Singh
|
Men's 109kg
|
BRONZE
|
Gurdeep Singh
|
Men's 109+kg
|
BRONZE
|
Wrestling
|
Athletes
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Bajrang Punia
|
Men's 65kg
|
GOLD
|
Sakshi Malik
|
Women's 62kg
|
GOLD
|
Deepak Punia
|
Men's 86kg
|
GOLD
|
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|
Men's 57kg
|
GOLD
|
VineshPhogat
|
Women's 53kg
|
GOLD
|
Naveen
|
Men's 74kg
|
GOLD
|
Anshu Malik
|
Women's 57kg
|
SILVER
|
DivyaKakran
|
Women's 68kg
|
BRONZE
|
Mohit Grewal
|
Men's 125kg
|
BRONZE
|
Pooja Gehlot
|
Women's 50kg
|
BRONZE
|
Pooja Sihag
|
Women's 76kg
|
BRONZE
|
Deepak Nehra
|
Men's 97kg
|
BRONZE
Also Read: Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results: India wins 5 Golds, Silver in Women’s Cricket, Overall Tally rises to 54 Medals
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS