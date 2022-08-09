Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results: Shuttlers, Paddlers win big on final day as India finishes 4th with 22 Golds

Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results: On the Final Day of 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, India continued its great run bagging a total of 6 Medals including 4 Golds. At the end of the tournament, India finished 4th on the Medals Tally with 61 Medals including 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze. India finished behind Australia (178), England (176), and Canada (92). CWG 2022 saw India’s Medals Tally shrink marginally from 66 Medals at Gold Coast 2018 to 61 at Birmingham; but this was expected due to absence of shooting.

India bag three Gold Medals in Badminton

The final day of CWG 2022 belonged to Shuttlers as India bagged 3 Gold Medals on Monday. India’s ace badminton player PV Sindhu won Gold Medal in Women’s Singles final by defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in straight sets. Prior to this, Sindhu had won a bronze in the 2014 Glasgow Games, and a silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

On the other end, Lakshya Sen also secured his maiden Gold Medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 against Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG in a three-set thriller. The biggest surprise from shuttlers at CWG 2022 came from the pair of SatwikSiarajRankireddy and Chirag Shetty who secured Gold in Men’s Doubles category. The pair beat English pair of Sean Vendy and Ben Lanein straight sets to script history and bad India’s first ever medal in Men’s Doubles Event at CWG 2022.

Sharath Kamal - India’s Golden Boy at CWG 2022

Achanta Sharath Kamal - India’s Ace Tennis Player emerged as the golden boy by winning 3 Gold Medals for the Country. Prior to Day 11, Sharath had already won two gold medals and on Monday he added another to this tally by winning Men’s Singles gold medal match against England’s Liam Pitchford. After a bad start and losing the first set, Sharath made an excellent come back to win the gold with 4-1. With 3 Gold Medals and a Silver, Sharath Kamal has become India’s most decorated athlete at Birmingham 2022 CWG. Another Indian Paddler who was on the podium on the final day was SathiyanGanasekaran, who won a Bronze Medal against England’s Paul Drinkhall in a seven-set thriller with winning it 4-3.

Silver for Indian Men’s Hockey Team

The wait for Gold for Indian Men’s Hockey Team was extended by another 4 years, as the team could only manage to secure a Silver at Birmingham CWG 2022. In the final match, India lost to 6 time champion Australia in a humiliating fashion with 7-0 score. This was Australia’s 7th straight Gold at Commonwealth Games.

List of Indian Medal Winners at CWG 2022

Athletics Athletes Event Medal Eldhose Paul Men's Triple Jump GOLD Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple Jump SILVER Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase SILVER Priyanka Goswami Women's 10km Race Walk SILVER M Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump SILVER Tejaswin Shankar Men's High Jump BRONZE Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw BRONZE Sandeep Kumar Men's 10km Race Walk BRONZE Badminton Athletes Event Medal PV Sindhu Women's singles GOLD Lakshya Sen Men's Singles GOLD SatwiksairajRankireddy and Chirag Shetty Men's Doubles GOLD Kidambi Srikanth, SatwiksairajRankireddy, B Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu Mixed Team SILVER Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Women's Doubles BRONZE Kidambi Srikanth Men's Singles BRONZE Boxing Athletes Event Medal Nikhat Zareen Women's 50kg GOLD NituGhanghas Women's 48kg GOLD Amit Panghal Men's 51kg GOLD Sagar Ahlawat Men’s +92kg SILVER Rohit Tokas Men's 67kg BRONZE Jaismine Women's 60kg BRONZE Mohammed Hussamuddin Men's 57kg BRONZE Cricket Athletes Event Medal Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav Cricket T20 SILVER Hockey Athletes Event Medal Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishake Nain, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jigraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad Men's Hockey SILVER Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Rajani Etimarpu, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, SushilaChanuPukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal Women's Hockey BRONZE Judo Athletes Event Medal Sushila Devi Likmabam Women's 48kg SILVER TulikaMaan Women's +78kg SILVER Vijay Kumar Yadav Men's 60kg BRONZE Lawn Bowls Athletes Event Medal Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, NaynmoniSaikia, Pinki Women's Fours GOLD Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Sunil Bahadur Men's Fours SILVER Powerlifting Athletes Event Medal Sudhir Men's Heavyweight GOLD Squash Athletes Event Medal Saurav Ghosal Men's Singles BRONZE Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal Mixed Doubles BRONZE Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis Athletes Event Medal Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula Mixed Doubles GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal, SathiyanGnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty Men's Team GOLD Bhavina Patel Women's Singles Classes 3-5 GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal Men's Singles GOLD Achanta Sharath Kamal and SathiyanGnanasekaran Men's Doubles SILVER SathiyanGnanasekaran Men's Singles BRONZE Sonal Patel Women's Singles Classes 3-5 BRONZE Weightlifting Athletes Event Medal SaikomMirabaiChanu Women's 49kg GOLD Jeremy Lalrinnunga Men's 67kg GOLD AchintaSheuli Men's 73kg GOLD SanketSargar Men's 55kg SILVER Bindyarani Devi Women's 55kg SILVER Vikas Thakur Men's 96kg SILVER Gururaja Poojary Men's 61kg BRONZE Harjinder Kaur Women's 71kg BRONZE Lovepreet Singh Men's 109kg BRONZE Gurdeep Singh Men's 109+kg BRONZE Wrestling Athletes Event Medal Bajrang Punia Men's 65kg GOLD Sakshi Malik Women's 62kg GOLD Deepak Punia Men's 86kg GOLD Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men's 57kg GOLD VineshPhogat Women's 53kg GOLD Naveen Men's 74kg GOLD Anshu Malik Women's 57kg SILVER DivyaKakran Women's 68kg BRONZE Mohit Grewal Men's 125kg BRONZE Pooja Gehlot Women's 50kg BRONZE Pooja Sihag Women's 76kg BRONZE Deepak Nehra Men's 97kg BRONZE

