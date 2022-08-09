Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results: Shuttlers, Paddlers win big on final day as India finishes 4th with 22 Golds

Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results: India finished 4th on the medals tally with 22 Gold Medals on the final day of the 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games 2022. On Day 11, India bagged 3 Gold Medals in Badminton and 1 in Table Tennis. Check out complete highlights for CWG 2022 Here.

Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results
Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results

Commonwealth Games Day 11 Results: On the Final Day of 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, India continued its great run bagging a total of 6 Medals including 4 Golds. At the end of the tournament, India finished 4th on the Medals Tally with 61 Medals including 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze. India finished behind Australia (178), England (176), and Canada (92). CWG 2022 saw India’s Medals Tally shrink marginally from 66 Medals at Gold Coast 2018 to 61 at Birmingham; but this was expected due to absence of shooting.

India bag three Gold Medals in Badminton

The final day of CWG 2022 belonged to Shuttlers as India bagged 3 Gold Medals on Monday. India’s ace badminton player PV Sindhu won Gold Medal in Women’s Singles final by defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in straight sets. Prior to this, Sindhu had won a bronze in the 2014 Glasgow Games, and a silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

On the other end, Lakshya Sen also secured his maiden Gold Medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 against Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG in a three-set thriller. The biggest surprise from shuttlers at CWG 2022 came from the pair of SatwikSiarajRankireddy and Chirag Shetty who secured Gold in Men’s Doubles category. The pair beat English pair of Sean Vendy and Ben Lanein straight sets to script history and bad India’s first ever medal in Men’s Doubles Event at CWG 2022.

Sharath Kamal - India’s Golden Boy at CWG 2022

Achanta Sharath Kamal - India’s Ace Tennis Player emerged as the golden boy by winning 3 Gold Medals for the Country. Prior to Day 11, Sharath had already won two gold medals and on Monday he added another to this tally by winning Men’s Singles gold medal match against England’s Liam Pitchford. After a bad start and losing the first set, Sharath made an excellent come back to win the gold with 4-1. With 3 Gold Medals and a Silver, Sharath Kamal has become India’s most decorated athlete at Birmingham 2022 CWG. Another Indian Paddler who was on the podium on the final day was SathiyanGanasekaran, who won a Bronze Medal against England’s Paul Drinkhall in a seven-set thriller with winning it 4-3.

Silver for Indian Men’s Hockey Team

The wait for Gold for Indian Men’s Hockey Team was extended by another 4 years, as the team could only manage to secure a Silver at Birmingham CWG 2022. In the final match, India lost to 6 time champion Australia in a humiliating fashion with 7-0 score. This was Australia’s 7th straight Gold at Commonwealth Games.

List of Indian Medal Winners at CWG 2022

Athletics

Athletes

Event

Medal

Eldhose Paul

Men's Triple Jump

GOLD

Abdulla Aboobacker

Men's Triple Jump

SILVER

Avinash Sable

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

SILVER

Priyanka Goswami

Women's 10km Race Walk

SILVER

M Sreeshankar

Men's Long Jump

SILVER

Tejaswin Shankar

Men's High Jump

BRONZE

Annu Rani

Women's Javelin Throw

BRONZE

Sandeep Kumar

Men's 10km Race Walk

BRONZE

Badminton

Athletes

Event

Medal

PV Sindhu

Women's singles

GOLD

Lakshya Sen

Men's Singles

GOLD

SatwiksairajRankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Men's Doubles

GOLD

Kidambi Srikanth, SatwiksairajRankireddy, B Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu

Mixed Team

SILVER

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women's Doubles

BRONZE

Kidambi Srikanth

Men's Singles

BRONZE

Boxing

Athletes

Event

Medal

Nikhat Zareen

Women's 50kg

GOLD

NituGhanghas

Women's 48kg

GOLD

Amit Panghal

Men's 51kg

GOLD

Sagar Ahlawat

Men’s +92kg

SILVER

Rohit Tokas

Men's 67kg

BRONZE

Jaismine

Women's 60kg

BRONZE

Mohammed Hussamuddin

Men's 57kg

BRONZE

Cricket

Athletes

Event

Medal

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav

Cricket T20

SILVER

Hockey

Athletes

Event

Medal

Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishake Nain, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jigraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Men's Hockey

SILVER

Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Rajani Etimarpu, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, SushilaChanuPukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal

Women's Hockey

BRONZE

Judo

Athletes

Event

Medal

Sushila Devi Likmabam

Women's 48kg

SILVER

TulikaMaan

Women's +78kg

SILVER

Vijay Kumar Yadav

Men's 60kg

BRONZE

Lawn Bowls

Athletes

Event

Medal

Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, NaynmoniSaikia, Pinki

Women's Fours

GOLD

Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Sunil Bahadur

Men's Fours

SILVER

Powerlifting

Athletes

Event

Medal

Sudhir

Men's Heavyweight

GOLD

Squash

Athletes

Event

Medal

Saurav Ghosal

Men's Singles

BRONZE

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal

Mixed Doubles

BRONZE

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis

Athletes

Event

Medal

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula

Mixed Doubles

GOLD

Achanta Sharath Kamal, SathiyanGnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty

Men's Team

GOLD

Bhavina Patel

Women's Singles Classes 3-5

GOLD

Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles

GOLD

Achanta Sharath Kamal and SathiyanGnanasekaran

Men's Doubles

SILVER

SathiyanGnanasekaran

Men's Singles

BRONZE

Sonal Patel

Women's Singles Classes 3-5

BRONZE

Weightlifting

Athletes

Event

Medal

SaikomMirabaiChanu

Women's 49kg

GOLD

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Men's 67kg

GOLD

AchintaSheuli

Men's 73kg

GOLD

SanketSargar

Men's 55kg

SILVER

Bindyarani Devi

Women's 55kg

SILVER

Vikas Thakur

Men's 96kg

SILVER

Gururaja Poojary

Men's 61kg

BRONZE

Harjinder Kaur

Women's 71kg

BRONZE

Lovepreet Singh

Men's 109kg

BRONZE

Gurdeep Singh

Men's 109+kg

BRONZE

Wrestling

Athletes

Event

Medal

Bajrang Punia

Men's 65kg

GOLD

Sakshi Malik

Women's 62kg

GOLD

Deepak Punia

Men's 86kg

GOLD

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Men's 57kg

GOLD

VineshPhogat

Women's 53kg

GOLD

Naveen

Men's 74kg

GOLD

Anshu Malik

Women's 57kg

SILVER

DivyaKakran

Women's 68kg

BRONZE

Mohit Grewal

Men's 125kg

BRONZE

Pooja Gehlot

Women's 50kg

BRONZE

Pooja Sihag

Women's 76kg

BRONZE

Deepak Nehra

Men's 97kg

BRONZE

Also Read: Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results: India wins 5 Golds, Silver in Women’s Cricket, Overall Tally rises to 54 Medals

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF July 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
View all