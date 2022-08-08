Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results: India wins 5 Golds, Silver in Women’s Cricket, Overall Tally rises to 54 Medals

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results: India continued its good run at the 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games. On Day 10, Sunday, India bagged 5 Gold Medals, including 3 Golds in Boxing, 1 in Men's Triple Jump and another in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles. Check Complete Details Here.

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results
Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results: India continued its good run at the 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games. On Day 10, Sunday, India improved on its performance of Saturday and added a total of 15 Medals to its tally to rise to 5th position in the overall CWG 2022 Medals Tally. The tally of 15 Medals on Day 10 of CWG 2022 included 5 Golds, 4 Silvers and 6 Bronze Medals. India’s Gold rush at CWG 2022 continued with a total of 5 Gold Medals being won on Day 10 including 3 Golds in Boxing, 1 in Men's Triple Jump and another in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles.

Here are the HIGHLIGHTS From Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham!

Indian Boxers win three gold and a silver

On Day 10 of the on-going CWG 2022, 4 Indian Boxers were to compete in the final for Gold Medals. Of the 4 boxers, 3 NituGhanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen won Gold Medals. On the other hand, Sagar Ahlawat lost to his English opponent in an intense match and had to settle for a Silver.

Athletics: India wins Gold and Silver in Triple Jump

Indian athletes continued to surprise everyone at CWG2022 with India securing a duo of Gold and Silver in Triple Jump Event. India’s Eldhose Paul won Gold Medal in Triple Jump event with a jump of 17.03 meters while Silver Medal also went to an Indian - Abdulla Aboobacker, who followed him with a 17.02 meter jump. The duo scripted history by securing Gold and Silver Medals for India. Pravin Chithravel, who was also competing in the Triple Jump event, narrowly missed the Bronze and finished 4th the tournament.

In another great achievement for Indian athletics, Sandeep Kumar won a bronze with a personal best timing of 39 minutes in the Men’s 10,000 metres Race Walk.

Gold and Silver in Table Tennis

India also continued its good run in Table Tennis at CWG 2022 by securing a Gold and Silver on Day 10 of the Tournament. Achanata Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula secured Gold Medal for the country in Mixed Doubles event.

In Men’s Doubles Event, Sharath Kamal along with SathiyanGanasekaran secured a Silver Medal after going down in a five-set thriller to England’s Liam Pitchford and Drinkhall.      

Indian Women’s Cricket Team win Silver

Indian Women’s Cricket Team secured historic Silver Medal on Sunday after losing a close final against Australia. Chasing a target of 162, Indian eves feel short by 9 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur’s brilliant 65 off 43 balls went in vain as India lost yet another final in the global arena.

India's Women's Hockey Team win Bronze

Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured a Bronze medal by beating New Zealand 2-1 in shootout. Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s captain Savita Punia made three saves out of four to help win Bronze for India.

