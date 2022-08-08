Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results: India wins 5 Golds, Silver in Women’s Cricket, Overall Tally rises to 54 Medals

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Results: India continued its good run at the 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games. On Day 10, Sunday, India improved on its performance of Saturday and added a total of 15 Medals to its tally to rise to 5th position in the overall CWG 2022 Medals Tally. The tally of 15 Medals on Day 10 of CWG 2022 included 5 Golds, 4 Silvers and 6 Bronze Medals. India’s Gold rush at CWG 2022 continued with a total of 5 Gold Medals being won on Day 10 including 3 Golds in Boxing, 1 in Men's Triple Jump and another in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles.

Here are the HIGHLIGHTS From Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, straight from Birmingham!

Indian Boxers win three gold and a silver

On Day 10 of the on-going CWG 2022, 4 Indian Boxers were to compete in the final for Gold Medals. Of the 4 boxers, 3 NituGhanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen won Gold Medals. On the other hand, Sagar Ahlawat lost to his English opponent in an intense match and had to settle for a Silver.

ONE on ONE 🎥



Watch the interview of #Boxer& Gold Medalist🥇@Boxerpanghal after his win at #CommonwealthGames2022



He talks about his strategy that helped him overpower the English opponent🥊



Many congratulations Champ 👍#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/JLlbz41T2n — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

Athletics: India wins Gold and Silver in Triple Jump

Indian athletes continued to surprise everyone at CWG2022 with India securing a duo of Gold and Silver in Triple Jump Event. India’s Eldhose Paul won Gold Medal in Triple Jump event with a jump of 17.03 meters while Silver Medal also went to an Indian - Abdulla Aboobacker, who followed him with a 17.02 meter jump. The duo scripted history by securing Gold and Silver Medals for India. Pravin Chithravel, who was also competing in the Triple Jump event, narrowly missed the Bronze and finished 4th the tournament.

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚’𝙨𝙖𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡, 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚’𝙨𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮!



Eldhose Paul with his 🥇, Abdulla Aboobacker with his 🥈& Praveen Chithravelwith a 4th place finish in the Men’s Triple Jump at @birminghamcg22 have just done the unthinkable #EkIndiaTeamIndia#B2022pic.twitter.com/q7G3WNtyiA — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2022

In another great achievement for Indian athletics, Sandeep Kumar won a bronze with a personal best timing of 39 minutes in the Men’s 10,000 metres Race Walk.

Gold and Silver in Table Tennis

India also continued its good run in Table Tennis at CWG 2022 by securing a Gold and Silver on Day 10 of the Tournament. Achanata Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula secured Gold Medal for the country in Mixed Doubles event.

GOLD FOR SHARATH AND SREEJA 🔥



🇮🇳's dynamic #TableTennis Mixed Doubles 🏓pair - the young sensation #SreejaAkula& the evergreen @sharathkamal1 team up to clinch the GOLD 🥇 at #CommonwealthGames2022



🇮🇳 wins 3-1 against 🇲🇾 in the XD final



A pairing to remember! 🤩#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/oFRtlnOOjQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

In Men’s Doubles Event, Sharath Kamal along with SathiyanGanasekaran secured a Silver Medal after going down in a five-set thriller to England’s Liam Pitchford and Drinkhall.

SPECTACULAR SILVER 🥈@sharathkamal1 /@sathiyantt put up a spectacular performance in the Gold Medal MD bout and clinch SILVER 🥈 following a 2-3 result against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's Drinkhall / Pitchford



2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 in #TableTennis so far this #CommonwealthGames2022💪💪#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/aZtVMMLfXm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

Indian Women’s Cricket Team win Silver

Indian Women’s Cricket Team secured historic Silver Medal on Sunday after losing a close final against Australia. Chasing a target of 162, Indian eves feel short by 9 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur’s brilliant 65 off 43 balls went in vain as India lost yet another final in the global arena.

🥈 SILVER FOR #WomenInBlue💙



Captain @ImHarmanpreet leads from front in the final, playing a crucial knock as @BCCIWomen go down to Australia who win by 9 runs



Nevertheless,a Valiant effort 👏



Women's Team wins 1st medal for 🇮🇳 in Cricket at #CommonwealthGames🔥#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/laPqD3EteW — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

India's Women's Hockey Team win Bronze

Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured a Bronze medal by beating New Zealand 2-1 in shootout. Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s captain Savita Punia made three saves out of four to help win Bronze for India.

India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia made three saves out of four, as India women's team beat New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win a bronze medal in #CommonwealthGames22pic.twitter.com/8cA7ZLnfAQ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Also Read: Commonwealth Games Day 9 Results India: India bags 14 Medals, Ravi Dahiya, VineshPhogat, Naveen Kumar and Bhavina Patel win Gold Medals