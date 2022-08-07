Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: India bags 14 Medals, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Kumar and Bhavina Patel win Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: On the Day 9 of 22nd Edition of the on-going Commonwealth Games 2022, India jumped to 5th spot on the Medals tally with a total 14 Medal Haul. The Indian Contingent added a total of 14 medals today which included 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. On Day 9, India’s CWG Medals Tally stood at 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, which has helped the country secure 5th spot on the list. Indian Wrestlers continued to dominate the CWG 2022 with Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen claiming Gold Medals in their respective categories. The 4th Gold Medal of the day came from Bhavina Patel in para table tennis tournament.

Apart from medals, Indian Women’s Cricket Team also scripted history by confirming a medal for the country by reaching the finals of the tournament; beating hosts England. Apart from this, the day also saw 4 Indian Boxers reach their final and Two Table Tennis Doubles Pairs also reaching the final; making Saturday, one of the best days of the tournament for India.

Indian Wrestlers Continue Domination at CWG 2022

Indian Wrestlers continued their good show from the Day 8 onto Saturday and secured 3 more Gold Medals for the country. On Day 9, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Kumar secured Gold Medals in Men's 57 kg, Women's 53 kg and Men's 74 kg categories respectively. In addition to these, three other wrestlers, Deepak Nehra, Pooja Gehlot and Pooja Sihag also won Bronze medals for the country on Saturday. The 2022 CWG Campaign became the best performance set by Indian Wrestlers, with each member of the contingent securing at least one medal. The record of 6 Gold Medals for Indian Wrestlers also became their best at CWG, improving on their 2018’s record of 5 Gold Medals.

Historic Medals in Athletics

India also secured two historic medals in Athletics with Priyanka Goswami winning Silver Medal in Women’s 10 km Race Walk and Avinash Sable Securing Silver in Men’s 3000 Metre Steeplechase. The victory was special for Avinash as he became the first non-Kenyan athlete to win a medal in Steeple chase since 1998. In his race to silver medal, Sable also created a national record and a personal best of 8:11:20 seconds.

Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/GKHPjgUEMo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Medal Confirmed for India’s Women Cricket Team

Cricket, India’s favourite sport has also made its way to the CWG 2022 and continuing their stellar performance, Indian Women’s Cricket Team beat hosts English in a thrilling last-over encounter to enter Semi Finals. Entry into Semis has also confirmed one more medal and first ever Commonwealth Games medal for India in its most popular sport.

BOWLED THE HOST 😍😍#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 🏏 reaches the FINAL for the 1st time in the history of Cricket at #Commonwealth Games 🔥🔥



Debut of Women's Cricket at #CWG2022 and our Champions lead the way to Victory en route defeating the hosts England by 4️⃣ Runs



Fantastic effort 👌 pic.twitter.com/doOovwExqD — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

Indian team wins silver in men's fours lawn bowls

India secured their 2nd medal in the Lawn Bowls Competition at CWG 2022 in Men’s Category. Indian Men’s Fours Team won a Silver Medal after losing in the final to Northern Ireland. Indian Men’s Team comprising of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip), scored 5 points to 18 of Northern Ireland.

Historic 🥈 for 🇮🇳's Men's Fours Team 🤩



Team India wins 🥈in the final of #LawnBowls Men's Team event - Sunil, Navneet, Chandan & Dinesh vs Northern Ireland



Great Work Team👍



Let's #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/2EpK1P9FM3 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

India’s CWG Medals Tally on Day 9