Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: India bags 14 Medals, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Kumar and Bhavina Patel win Gold Medals
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: On Day 9 of the 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games, India added 14 Medals to its tally with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen winning gold medals. The 4th Gold of the Day for the India came from para table tennis player Bhavina Patel.
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: On the Day 9 of 22nd Edition of the on-going Commonwealth Games 2022, India jumped to 5th spot on the Medals tally with a total 14 Medal Haul. The Indian Contingent added a total of 14 medals today which included 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. On Day 9, India’s CWG Medals Tally stood at 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, which has helped the country secure 5th spot on the list. Indian Wrestlers continued to dominate the CWG 2022 with Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen claiming Gold Medals in their respective categories. The 4th Gold Medal of the day came from Bhavina Patel in para table tennis tournament.
Apart from medals, Indian Women’s Cricket Team also scripted history by confirming a medal for the country by reaching the finals of the tournament; beating hosts England. Apart from this, the day also saw 4 Indian Boxers reach their final and Two Table Tennis Doubles Pairs also reaching the final; making Saturday, one of the best days of the tournament for India.
Indian Wrestlers Continue Domination at CWG 2022
Indian Wrestlers continued their good show from the Day 8 onto Saturday and secured 3 more Gold Medals for the country. On Day 9, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Kumar secured Gold Medals in Men's 57 kg, Women's 53 kg and Men's 74 kg categories respectively. In addition to these, three other wrestlers, Deepak Nehra, Pooja Gehlot and Pooja Sihag also won Bronze medals for the country on Saturday. The 2022 CWG Campaign became the best performance set by Indian Wrestlers, with each member of the contingent securing at least one medal. The record of 6 Gold Medals for Indian Wrestlers also became their best at CWG, improving on their 2018’s record of 5 Gold Medals.
Historic Medals in Athletics
India also secured two historic medals in Athletics with Priyanka Goswami winning Silver Medal in Women’s 10 km Race Walk and Avinash Sable Securing Silver in Men’s 3000 Metre Steeplechase. The victory was special for Avinash as he became the first non-Kenyan athlete to win a medal in Steeple chase since 1998. In his race to silver medal, Sable also created a national record and a personal best of 8:11:20 seconds.
Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/GKHPjgUEMo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022
Medal Confirmed for India’s Women Cricket Team
Cricket, India’s favourite sport has also made its way to the CWG 2022 and continuing their stellar performance, Indian Women’s Cricket Team beat hosts English in a thrilling last-over encounter to enter Semi Finals. Entry into Semis has also confirmed one more medal and first ever Commonwealth Games medal for India in its most popular sport.
BOWLED THE HOST 😍😍#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 🏏 reaches the FINAL for the 1st time in the history of Cricket at #Commonwealth Games 🔥🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Debut of Women's Cricket at #CWG2022 and our Champions lead the way to Victory en route defeating the hosts England by 4️⃣ Runs
Fantastic effort 👌 pic.twitter.com/doOovwExqD
Indian team wins silver in men's fours lawn bowls
India secured their 2nd medal in the Lawn Bowls Competition at CWG 2022 in Men’s Category. Indian Men’s Fours Team won a Silver Medal after losing in the final to Northern Ireland. Indian Men’s Team comprising of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip), scored 5 points to 18 of Northern Ireland.
Historic 🥈 for 🇮🇳's Men's Fours Team 🤩— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Team India wins 🥈in the final of #LawnBowls Men's Team event - Sunil, Navneet, Chandan & Dinesh vs Northern Ireland
Great Work Team👍
Let's #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/2EpK1P9FM3
India’s CWG Medals Tally on Day 9
|
MEDAL WON
|
ATHLETE
|
SPORT
|
EVENT
|
Gold
|
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's 49 Kg
|
Silver
|
Sanket Sargar
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 55 Kg
|
Silver
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's 55 Kg
|
Bronze
|
Gururaja Poojary
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 61 Kg
|
Gold
|
Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 67 Kg
|
Gold
|
Achinta Sheuli
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 73 Kg
|
Silver
|
Sushila Likmabam
|
Judo
|
Women's 48 Kg
|
Bronze
|
Vijay Yadav
|
Judo
|
Men's 60 Kg
|
Bronze
|
Harjinder Kaur
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's 71 Kg
|
Gold
|
Rupa/Lovely/Nayanmoni/Pinki
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Women's fours
|
Gold
|
Sharath/Harmeet/Sathiyan/Sanil
|
TT
|
Men's team
|
Silver
|
Vikas Thakur
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 96 Kg
|
Silver
|
Team India
|
Badminton
|
Mixed Team
|
Silver
|
Tulika Mann
|
Judo
|
Women's +78 Kg
|
Bronze
|
Lovepreet Singh
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's 109 Kg
|
Bronze
|
Saurav Ghosal
|
Squash
|
Men's singles
|
Bronze
|
Gurpreet Singh
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's +109 Kg
|
Bronze
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
Athletics
|
High Jump
|
Gold
|
Sudhir
|
Para-powerlifting
|
Men's Heavyweight
|
Silver
|
Murali Sreeshankar
|
Athletics
|
Long Jump
|
Gold
|
Bajrang Punia
|
Wrestling
|
Men's Freestyle 65 Kg
|
Gold
|
Sakshi Malik
|
Wrestling
|
Women's Freestyle 62 Kg
|
Gold
|
Deepak Punia
|
Wrestling
|
Men's Freestyle 86 Kg
|
Silver
|
Anshu Malik
|
Wrestling
|
Women's 57 Kg
|
Bronze
|
Divya Kakran
|
Wrestling
|
Women's 68 Kg
|
Bronze
|
Mohit Grewal
|
Wrestling
|
Men's 125 Kg
|
Gold
|
Ravi Dahiya
|
Wrestling
|
Men's Freestyle 57kg
|
Gold
|
Vinesh Phogat
|
Wrestling
|
Women's Freestyle 53 kg
|
Gold
|
Naveen Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's Freestyle 74 kg
|
Gold
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Para-TT
|
Women's singles C3-5
|
Silver
|
Priyanka Goswami
|
Athletics
|
Women's 10,000m race walk
|
Silver
|
Avinash Sable
|
Athletics
|
Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|
Silver
|
Sunil/Navneet/Chandan/Dinesh
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Men's Fours
|
Bronze
|
Jasmine Lamboria
|
Boxing
|
Women's Lightweight
|
Bronze
|
Pooja Gehlot
|
Wrestling
|
Women's Freestyle 50 kg
|
Bronze
|
Pooja Sihag
|
Wrestling
|
Women's Freestyle 76 kg
|
Bronze
|
Mohammad Hussamuddin
|
Boxing
|
Men's Featherweight
|
Bronze
|
Deepak Nehra
|
Wrestling
|
Men's Freestyle 97 kg
|
Bronze
|
Sonalben Patel
|
Para-TT
|
Women's singles C3-5
|
Bronze
|
Rohit Tokas
|
boxing
|
Men's Welterweight
