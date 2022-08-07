Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: India bags 14 Medals, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Kumar and Bhavina Patel win Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: On Day 9 of the 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games, India added 14 Medals to its tally with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen winning gold medals. The 4th Gold of the Day for the India came from para table tennis player Bhavina Patel.

Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India

Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: On the Day 9 of 22nd Edition of the on-going Commonwealth Games 2022, India jumped to 5th spot on the Medals tally with a total 14 Medal Haul. The Indian Contingent added a total of 14 medals today which included 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. On Day 9, India’s CWG Medals Tally stood at 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, which has helped the country secure 5th spot on the list. Indian Wrestlers continued to dominate the CWG 2022 with Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen claiming Gold Medals in their respective categories. The 4th Gold Medal of the day came from Bhavina Patel in para table tennis tournament.

Apart from medals, Indian Women’s Cricket Team also scripted history by confirming a medal for the country by reaching the finals of the tournament; beating hosts England. Apart from this, the day also saw 4 Indian Boxers reach their final and Two Table Tennis Doubles Pairs also reaching the final; making Saturday, one of the best days of the tournament for India.

Indian Wrestlers Continue Domination at CWG 2022

Indian Wrestlers continued their good show from the Day 8 onto Saturday and secured 3 more Gold Medals for the country. On Day 9, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen Kumar secured Gold Medals in Men's 57 kg, Women's 53 kg and Men's 74 kg categories respectively. In addition to these, three other wrestlers, Deepak Nehra, Pooja Gehlot and Pooja Sihag also won Bronze medals for the country on Saturday. The 2022 CWG Campaign became the best performance set by Indian Wrestlers, with each member of the contingent securing at least one medal. The record of 6 Gold Medals for Indian Wrestlers also became their best at CWG, improving on their 2018’s record of 5 Gold Medals.

Historic Medals in Athletics

India also secured two historic medals in Athletics with Priyanka Goswami winning Silver Medal in Women’s 10 km Race Walk and Avinash Sable Securing Silver in Men’s 3000 Metre Steeplechase. The victory was special for Avinash as he became the first non-Kenyan athlete to win a medal in Steeple chase since 1998. In his race to silver medal, Sable also created a national record and a personal best of 8:11:20 seconds.

Medal Confirmed for India’s Women Cricket Team

Cricket, India’s favourite sport has also made its way to the CWG 2022 and continuing their stellar performance, Indian Women’s Cricket Team beat hosts English in a thrilling last-over encounter to enter Semi Finals. Entry into Semis has also confirmed one more medal and first ever Commonwealth Games medal for India in its most popular sport.

Indian team wins silver in men's fours lawn bowls

India secured their 2nd medal in the Lawn Bowls Competition at CWG 2022 in Men’s Category. Indian Men’s Fours Team won a Silver Medal after losing in the final to Northern Ireland. Indian Men’s Team comprising of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip), scored 5 points to 18 of Northern Ireland.

India’s CWG Medals Tally on Day 9

MEDAL WON

ATHLETE

SPORT

EVENT

Gold

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifting

Women's 49 Kg

Silver

Sanket Sargar

Weightlifting

Men's 55 Kg

Silver

Bindyarani Devi

Weightlifting

Women's 55 Kg

Bronze

Gururaja Poojary

Weightlifting

Men's 61 Kg

Gold

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Weightlifting

Men's 67 Kg

Gold

Achinta Sheuli

Weightlifting

Men's 73 Kg

Silver

Sushila Likmabam

Judo

Women's 48 Kg

Bronze

Vijay Yadav

Judo

Men's 60 Kg

Bronze

Harjinder Kaur

Weightlifting

Women's 71 Kg

Gold

Rupa/Lovely/Nayanmoni/Pinki

Lawn Bowls

Women's fours

Gold

Sharath/Harmeet/Sathiyan/Sanil

TT

Men's team

Silver

Vikas Thakur

Weightlifting

Men's 96 Kg

Silver

Team India

Badminton

Mixed Team

Silver

Tulika Mann

Judo

Women's +78 Kg

Bronze

Lovepreet Singh

Weightlifting

Men's 109 Kg

Bronze

Saurav Ghosal

Squash

Men's singles

Bronze

Gurpreet Singh

Weightlifting

Men's +109 Kg

Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar

Athletics

High Jump

Gold

Sudhir

Para-powerlifting

Men's Heavyweight

Silver

Murali Sreeshankar

Athletics

Long Jump

Gold

Bajrang Punia

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 65 Kg

Gold

Sakshi Malik

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62 Kg

Gold

Deepak Punia

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 86 Kg

Silver

Anshu Malik

Wrestling

Women's 57 Kg

Bronze

Divya Kakran

Wrestling

Women's 68 Kg

Bronze

Mohit Grewal

Wrestling

Men's 125 Kg

Gold

Ravi Dahiya

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57kg

Gold

Vinesh Phogat

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53 kg

Gold

Naveen Kumar

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 74 kg

Gold

Bhavina Patel

Para-TT

Women's singles C3-5

Silver

Priyanka Goswami

Athletics

Women's 10,000m race walk

Silver

Avinash Sable

Athletics

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Silver

Sunil/Navneet/Chandan/Dinesh

Lawn Bowls

Men's Fours

Bronze

Jasmine Lamboria

Boxing

Women's Lightweight

Bronze

Pooja Gehlot

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 50 kg

Bronze

Pooja Sihag

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 76 kg

Bronze

Mohammad Hussamuddin

Boxing

Men's Featherweight

Bronze

Deepak Nehra

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 97 kg

Bronze

Sonalben Patel

Para-TT

Women's singles C3-5

Bronze

Rohit Tokas

boxing

Men's Welterweight

 

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
