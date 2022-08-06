Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: Bajrang, Sakshi, Deepak clinch gold as India bags 6 Medals in Wrestling
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: India added a total of 6 Medals to take its overall tally to 26 on Day 8 of the CWG2022. Check out complete list of medal winners on Day 8 of the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Here.
Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: India added a total of 6 Medals to take its overall tally to 26 on Day 8 of the CWG2022. Wresting dominate India’s performance at 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games being held at Birmingham, England. Bajrang Punia returned to CWG to score a hattrick and secured his 3rd Medal and 2nd successive Gold at CWG 2022. Deepak Punia won his first medal in CWG with a Gold in his kitty, while Sakshi Malik also returned to CWG to add a Gold Medal to India’s tally on Friday. In addition to three Gold Medals, Indian Wrestler Anshu Malik won a Silver Medal while Wrestlers Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal each secured a Bronze Medal; taking India’s Medals tally to 26. Check out complete list of medal winners on Day 8 of the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Here.
Bajrang Punia Scores Hattrick at CWG, clinches gold in men's freestyle 65kg category
India’s Bajrang Punia returned back to CWG 2022 to successfully defend his title by bagging a Gold Medal. Defending champion Bajrang Punia clinches gold in men's freestyle 65kg category. He beat Canada’s Lachlan Mcneil with a 9-2 score in Final.
HATTRICK FOR BAJRANG AT CWG 🔥🔥🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Tokyo Olympics 🥉medalist, 3 time World C'ships medalist @BajrangPunia is on winning streak 🔥🔥 to bag his 3rd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥇 🥇🥈
Utter dominance by Bajrang (M-65kg) to win 🥇 #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022
1/1 pic.twitter.com/MmWqoV6jMw
Sakshi Malik bags gold in women's freestyle 62kg category
Adding to India’s medals tally, Wrestler Sakshi Malik also bagged Gold at CWG 2022. Sakshi won Gold Medal in women's freestyle 62kg category by beating Canada’s Godinez Gonzalez of Canada By Fall. This is Sakshi’s 3rd consecutive medal at Commonwealth Games; prior to this she had won Bronze and Silver Medals.
SAKSHI WINS GOLD 🤩🤩— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
Rio Olympics 🥉medalist @SakshiMalik (W-62kg) upgrades her 2018 CWG 🥉 to🥇 at @birminghamcg22 🔥
What a Comeback 🤯 VICTORY BY FALL 🔥
With this Sakshi wins her 3rd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥇🥉🥈
Medal in all 3️⃣colors 😇#Cheer4India
1/1 pic.twitter.com/vsRqbhh890
Deepak Punia wins gold in men's freestyle 86kg category
Indian wrestler Deepak Punia also won gold in men's freestyle 86kg category. Deepak beat his rival Muhammad Inam from Pakistan with 3-0 in final. He secured the win with two technical superiority wins.
DEEPAK HAS DONE IT 🔥🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
3️⃣rd Back To Back GOLD 🥇for 🇮🇳
Unassailable @deepakpunia86 🤼♂️ (M-86kg) wins GOLD on his debut at #CommonwealthGames 🔥🔥
The World C'ships 🥈 medalist displayed brilliant form at @birminghamcg22 with 2 technical superiority wins 😁#Cheer4India
1/1 pic.twitter.com/5hEJf6Ldd4
India’s CWG Medals Tally Rises to 26 on Day 8
On Friday, India’s CWG Medals Tally rose to 26 with wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi, Deepak adding 3 more Golds to the list. So far, Weightlifting has been one sport which has contributed the maximum i.e., 10 medals with 3 Golds, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze Medals to the tally. Check out the complete list of India’s CWG Medals Tally sport-wise given below:
|
SPORT
|
GOLD
|
SILVER
|
BRONZE
|
TOTAL
|
Weightlifting
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
10
|
Wrestling
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
Lawn Bowls
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
TT
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Para-powerlifting
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Judo
|
-
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
Athletics
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Badminton
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Squash
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
CWG 2022 Full list of India’s medal winners at CWG2022
On Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022, India added a total of 6 Medals to its tally, taking the total tally to 26. On Day 6 India added 3 Golds, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals in Wrestling. The complete list of India’s CWG Medal Winners can be found below:
|
Athlete/Team
|
Medal
|
Event
|
Sport
|
Sanket Sargar
|
Silver
|
Men’s 55kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Gururaja Poojary
|
Bronze
|
Men’s 61kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Gold
|
Women’s 49kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
Silver
|
Women’s 55kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|
Gold
|
Men’s 67kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Achinta Sheuli
|
Gold
|
Men’s 73kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Sushila Devi Likmabam
|
Silver
|
Women’s 48kg
|
Judo
|
Vijay Kumar Yadav
|
Bronze
|
Men’s 60kg
|
Judo
|
Harjinder Kaur
|
Bronze
|
Women’s 71kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Indian women’s team
|
Gold
|
Women’s fours
|
Lawn bowls
|
Vikas Thakur
|
Silver
|
Men’s 96kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Indian men’s team
|
Gold
|
Men’s team
|
Table Tennis
|
Indian mixed team
|
Silver
|
Mixed team
|
Badminton
|
Lovepreet Singh
|
Bronze
|
Men’s 109kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Saurav Ghosal
|
Bronze
|
Men’s singles
|
Squash
|
Tulika Maan
|
Silver
|
Women’s +78kg
|
Judo
|
Gurdeep Singh
|
Bronze
|
Men’s +109kg
|
Weightlifting
|
Tejaswin Shankar
|
Bronze
|
Men’s high jump
|
Athletics
|
Murali Sreeshankar
|
Silver
|
Men’s long jump
|
Athletics
|
Sudhir
|
Gold
|
Men’s heavyweight
|
Para powerlifting
|
Bajrang Punia
|
Gold
|
Men’s Freestyle 65 kg
|
Wrestling
|
Sakshi Malik
|
Gold
|
Women’s Freestyle 62 kg
|
Wrestling
|
Deepak Punia
|
Gold
|
Men’s Freestyle 86 kg
|
Wrestling
|
Anshu Malik
|
Silver
|
Women’s Freestyle 57 kg
|
Wrestling
|
Divya Kakran
|
Bronze
|
Women’s 68 kg
|
Wrestling
|
Mohit Grewal
|
Bronze
|
Men’s Freestyle 125 kg
|
Wrestling
