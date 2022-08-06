Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: Bajrang, Sakshi, Deepak clinch gold as India bags 6 Medals in Wrestling

Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: India added a total of 6 Medals to take its overall tally to 26 on Day 8 of the CWG2022. Check out complete list of medal winners on Day 8 of the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Here.

Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: India added a total of 6 Medals to take its overall tally to 26 on Day 8 of the CWG2022. Wresting dominate India’s performance at 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games being held at Birmingham, England. Bajrang Punia returned to CWG to score a hattrick and secured his 3rd Medal and 2nd successive Gold at CWG 2022. Deepak Punia won his first medal in CWG with a Gold in his kitty, while Sakshi Malik also returned to CWG to add a Gold Medal to India’s tally on Friday. In addition to three Gold Medals, Indian Wrestler Anshu Malik won a Silver Medal while Wrestlers Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal each secured a Bronze Medal; taking India’s Medals tally to 26. Check out complete list of medal winners on Day 8 of the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Here.

Bajrang Punia Scores Hattrick at CWG, clinches gold in men's freestyle 65kg category

India’s Bajrang Punia returned back to CWG 2022 to successfully defend his title by bagging a Gold Medal. Defending champion Bajrang Punia clinches gold in men's freestyle 65kg category. He beat Canada’s Lachlan Mcneil with a 9-2 score in Final.

Sakshi Malik bags gold in women's freestyle 62kg category

Adding to India’s medals tally, Wrestler Sakshi Malik also bagged Gold at CWG 2022. Sakshi won Gold Medal in women's freestyle 62kg category by beating Canada’s Godinez Gonzalez of Canada By Fall. This is Sakshi’s 3rd consecutive medal at Commonwealth Games; prior to this she had won Bronze and Silver Medals.

Deepak Punia wins gold in men's freestyle 86kg category

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia also won gold in men's freestyle 86kg category. Deepak beat his rival Muhammad Inam from Pakistan with 3-0 in final. He secured the win with two technical superiority wins.

India’s CWG Medals Tally Rises to 26 on Day 8

On Friday, India’s CWG Medals Tally rose to 26 with wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi, Deepak adding 3 more Golds to the list. So far, Weightlifting has been one sport which has contributed the maximum i.e., 10 medals with 3 Golds, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze Medals to the tally. Check out the complete list of India’s CWG Medals Tally sport-wise given below:

SPORT

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

TOTAL

Weightlifting

3

3

4

10

Wrestling

3

1

2

6

Lawn Bowls

1

-

-

1

TT

1

-

-

1

Para-powerlifting

1

-

-

1

Judo

-

2

1

3

Athletics

-

1

1

2

Badminton

-

1

-

1

Squash

-

-

1

1

CWG 2022 Full list of India’s medal winners at CWG2022

On Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022, India added a total of 6 Medals to its tally, taking the total tally to 26. On Day 6 India added 3 Golds, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals in Wrestling. The complete list of India’s CWG Medal Winners can be found below:

Athlete/Team

Medal

Event

Sport

Sanket Sargar

Silver

Men’s 55kg

Weightlifting

Gururaja Poojary

Bronze

Men’s 61kg

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu

Gold

Women’s 49kg

Weightlifting

Bindyarani Devi

Silver

Women’s 55kg

Weightlifting

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Gold

Men’s 67kg

Weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli

Gold

Men’s 73kg

Weightlifting

Sushila Devi Likmabam

Silver

Women’s 48kg

Judo

Vijay Kumar Yadav

Bronze

Men’s 60kg

Judo

Harjinder Kaur

Bronze

Women’s 71kg

Weightlifting

Indian women’s team

Gold

Women’s fours

Lawn bowls

Vikas Thakur

Silver

Men’s 96kg

Weightlifting

Indian men’s team

Gold

Men’s team

Table Tennis

Indian mixed team

Silver

Mixed team

Badminton

Lovepreet Singh

Bronze

Men’s 109kg

Weightlifting

Saurav Ghosal

Bronze

Men’s singles

Squash

Tulika Maan

Silver

Women’s +78kg

Judo

Gurdeep Singh

Bronze

Men’s +109kg

Weightlifting

Tejaswin Shankar

Bronze

Men’s high jump

Athletics

Murali Sreeshankar

Silver

Men’s long jump

Athletics

Sudhir

Gold

Men’s heavyweight

Para powerlifting

Bajrang Punia

Gold

Men’s Freestyle 65 kg

Wrestling

Sakshi Malik

Gold

Women’s Freestyle 62 kg

Wrestling

Deepak Punia

Gold

Men’s Freestyle 86 kg

Wrestling

Anshu Malik

Silver

Women’s Freestyle 57 kg

Wrestling

Divya Kakran

Bronze

Women’s 68 kg

Wrestling

Mohit Grewal

Bronze

Men’s Freestyle 125 kg

Wrestling

