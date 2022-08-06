Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: Bajrang, Sakshi, Deepak clinch gold as India bags 6 Medals in Wrestling

Commonwealth Games Day 8 Results India: India added a total of 6 Medals to take its overall tally to 26 on Day 8 of the CWG2022. Wresting dominate India’s performance at 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games being held at Birmingham, England. Bajrang Punia returned to CWG to score a hattrick and secured his 3rd Medal and 2nd successive Gold at CWG 2022. Deepak Punia won his first medal in CWG with a Gold in his kitty, while Sakshi Malik also returned to CWG to add a Gold Medal to India’s tally on Friday. In addition to three Gold Medals, Indian Wrestler Anshu Malik won a Silver Medal while Wrestlers Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal each secured a Bronze Medal; taking India’s Medals tally to 26. Check out complete list of medal winners on Day 8 of the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Here.

Bajrang Punia Scores Hattrick at CWG, clinches gold in men's freestyle 65kg category

India’s Bajrang Punia returned back to CWG 2022 to successfully defend his title by bagging a Gold Medal. Defending champion Bajrang Punia clinches gold in men's freestyle 65kg category. He beat Canada’s Lachlan Mcneil with a 9-2 score in Final.

Sakshi Malik bags gold in women's freestyle 62kg category

Adding to India’s medals tally, Wrestler Sakshi Malik also bagged Gold at CWG 2022. Sakshi won Gold Medal in women's freestyle 62kg category by beating Canada’s Godinez Gonzalez of Canada By Fall. This is Sakshi’s 3rd consecutive medal at Commonwealth Games; prior to this she had won Bronze and Silver Medals.

Deepak Punia wins gold in men's freestyle 86kg category

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia also won gold in men's freestyle 86kg category. Deepak beat his rival Muhammad Inam from Pakistan with 3-0 in final. He secured the win with two technical superiority wins.

India’s CWG Medals Tally Rises to 26 on Day 8

On Friday, India’s CWG Medals Tally rose to 26 with wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi, Deepak adding 3 more Golds to the list. So far, Weightlifting has been one sport which has contributed the maximum i.e., 10 medals with 3 Golds, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze Medals to the tally. Check out the complete list of India’s CWG Medals Tally sport-wise given below:

SPORT GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL Weightlifting 3 3 4 10 Wrestling 3 1 2 6 Lawn Bowls 1 - - 1 TT 1 - - 1 Para-powerlifting 1 - - 1 Judo - 2 1 3 Athletics - 1 1 2 Badminton - 1 - 1 Squash - - 1 1

CWG 2022 Full list of India’s medal winners at CWG2022

On Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022, India added a total of 6 Medals to its tally, taking the total tally to 26. On Day 6 India added 3 Golds, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals in Wrestling. The complete list of India’s CWG Medal Winners can be found below:

Athlete/Team Medal Event Sport Sanket Sargar Silver Men’s 55kg Weightlifting Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men’s 61kg Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu Gold Women’s 49kg Weightlifting Bindyarani Devi Silver Women’s 55kg Weightlifting Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men’s 67kg Weightlifting Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women’s 48kg Judo Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men’s 60kg Judo Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women’s 71kg Weightlifting Indian women’s team Gold Women’s fours Lawn bowls Vikas Thakur Silver Men’s 96kg Weightlifting Indian men’s team Gold Men’s team Table Tennis Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men’s 109kg Weightlifting Saurav Ghosal Bronze Men’s singles Squash Tulika Maan Silver Women’s +78kg Judo Gurdeep Singh Bronze Men’s +109kg Weightlifting Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men’s high jump Athletics Murali Sreeshankar Silver Men’s long jump Athletics Sudhir Gold Men’s heavyweight Para powerlifting Bajrang Punia Gold Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Wrestling Sakshi Malik Gold Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Wrestling Deepak Punia Gold Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Wrestling Anshu Malik Silver Women’s Freestyle 57 kg Wrestling Divya Kakran Bronze Women’s 68 kg Wrestling Mohit Grewal Bronze Men’s Freestyle 125 kg Wrestling

