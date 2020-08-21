Corona Fighters: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launches interactive first-of-its-kind video game

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on August 20, 2020, launched an interactive first-of-its-kind game on COVID-19, named Corona Fighters. The Union Minister also launched two new videos urging people to adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviours.

On the occasion, the health minister expressed his happiness at the launch of this uniquely designed game- ‘The Corona Fighters’. He mentioned that it presents a new and creative way of teaching people the right tools and behaviour to fight the pandemic.

Corona Fighters: An interactive Video game Corona Fighters video game is available on www.coronafighters.in and has been specifically designed to influence the player's actions in the real world by reminding them to take the right precautions and escape the infection of the virus. Health Minister also mentioned that along with the video game, the two promotional videos, are simply designed and are an enjoyable medium to get a serious message across to the wider public. While highlighting the importance of appropriate behaviour, the union minister added that till we get a vaccine for COVID-19, the COVID appropriate behaviour will serve as a potent social vaccine and will keep up protected and safe.

Learning from successful Polio Abhiyaan:

On the occasion, Dr. Harsh Vardhan recalled his experience with the Polio Abhiyaan which was transformed into a social movement with the help of people’s participation and the contribution and support of many film industry professionals.

Informing on the same, he added that the Pulse Polio Programme through its engaging and targeted IEC (Information, education, and communication) and other outreach programmes, encouraged the last mile mothers to get their children immunized.

The same effort must be put to contain COVID by publicizing COVID- Appropriate behaviour through caller tunes and other mediums throughout the lockdown and other phases of unlocking.