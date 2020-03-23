Coronavirus Outbreak Live: Delhi HC closed until 4th April, Budget Session Postponed Indefinitely

Coronavirus Outbreak Live: With lockdown announced over 80+ districts across the country, the Centre and State Governments have gone into battle mode to counter the spread of COVID-19 in the country. On Monday, the total number Coronavirus cases in India breached the 400 mark with confirmation of 415 infections by ICMR. Following the Janta Curfew on Sunday, several states and major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Rajasthan and others have announced complete lockdown with only essential services operating currently.

Stay tuned for live update about Coronavirus – COVID-19 Here.

Live Update @ 1:40 PM: Delhi HC closed until 4th April; NGT postpones all cases

With the lockdown in Delhi and surrounding areas, Delhi High Court has decided to suspend all its operations until 4th April 2020. According to media reports, Delhi HC as well as all district courts have been asked to suspend all their functioning until 4th April as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak. In line with this, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also postponed all their cases and issued circular issuing fresh dates for hearing of cases that have been postponed.

Live Update @ 2:20 PM: Release all under trial prisoners: SC to States

The Supreme Court of India has directed states to release all under-trial prisoners who are being tried for offences that are petty and attract less than 7 years of imprisonment. The measure has been announced the apex court as part of its initiative to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 among jail inmates due to overcrowding.

Live Update @ 2:05 PM: Budget Session Postponed indefinitely

On Monday, the budget session of parliament has been postponed indefinitely looking at the outbreak of Coronavirus epidemic. The parliament was postponed indefinitely following meeting so Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members as a preventive measure to check spread of COVID-19 among the parliamentarians.

Live Update @ 1:45 PM: SC notice to Centre on PIL requesting increased COVID-19 Testing

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India issued notice to the Central Government against a PIL filed before, seeking increase in the COVID-19 testing done in India. The PIL has sought judicial intervention to increase the testing for novel Coronavirus in the country to stop the spread of epidemic in India. The PIL has also sought closure of all places of worship in the country as a social distancing measure.

However, the Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde appreciated the measures implemented by the Central Government to counter the spread of COVID-19. He said that "Everybody is saying the government is acting very responsible and doing a good job. Let them do their job.”

Live Update @ 1:35 PM: Punjab under curfew

As a strict measure to check the spread of COVID-19 among the people, Punjab Government has announced curfew across the state. According to media update, Punjab CM Capt Amrinder Singh said that the state will remain under Curfew with no relaxations until further orders.

Live Update @ 1:30 PM: Himachal CM announces Curfew in the state

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to transform the lockdown into a formal curfew. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in a press briefing said that the state would be under strict curfew with immediate effect in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, HP had also decided to seal its borders with neighbouring states i.e. Punjab and Haryana as part of the precautionary measures.

Live Update @ 1 PM: DGCA announces Social Distancing Guidelines

With flights being under close scanner for COVID-19 spread, DGCA has announced a set of revised guidelines to promote social distancing at airports and in-flights for domestic operations. According to the guidelines, airlines have been directed to ensure adequate spacing (minimum 1 meter) at Check-in counters between individuals. The guidelines also advise airlines to provide sanitizers for staff and passengers. Seat allocation process has also been revised and now one seat is kept empty between two passengers as a measure to counter Coronavirus spread.

Live Update @ 12:45 PM: 89% COVID-19 patients recovers in China

Finally some good news about COVID-19 has emerged from China. According to media reports, Chinese health agencies have reported that of the total number of COVID-19 infected patients, around 89% have managed to completely recover from the disease. Details suggest that of the 81,093 cases reported in China since December 2019, around 72,703 have recovered. Currently, only 5,120 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the country.

Live Update @ 10:45 AM: Death Toll rises to 8, Number of Cases at 415

As per the latest update from ICMR, the total number of positive cases for Coronavirus infection in the country rose above 400 on Monday, sending the alarm bells ringing amid the administration. As per media reports, the death toll in India due to COVID-19 rose to 8 with the death of one Philippines national in Mumbai.

Live Update @ 10:30 AM: Centre, State to take legal action against violators

Centre and State Governments have gone into battle mode to enforce the lockdown announced to contain the spread of COVID-19. Centre has asked state governments to enforce the lockdown strictly among the citizens while also mulling the idea to initiate legal action against people who are found to be violating the lockdown guidelines.

Live Update @ 10:15 AM: PM urges people to take lockdown seriously

Today morning, PM Modi took to twitter to urge people to take lockdown of over 80 districts seriously to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19 in India. PM sent out a tweet from his official twitter handle saying that people have not been taking the lockdown seriously which has been announced to promote social distancing to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Live Update @ 10 AM: Markets Crash, trading halted for 45 minutes

Markets opened in Red on Monday i.e. 23rd March 2020 amid the lockdown announced in over 80 districts across the country. Sensex fell 1,500 points, Nifty tests 8,000 to reach lower circuit. Even after the resumption of trading, both the market indices continued to tumble with latest numbers indicating a fall of 3,400 points while Nifty trades below 7,800.