Coronavirus in fruits: China shuts down supermarkets after finding Coronavirus traces in a fruit

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 16:53 ISTModified On: Jan 6, 2022 19:06 IST
Coronavirus traces found in dragon fruit in China

Coronavirus in fruits: China has shut down several supermarkets after coronavirus traces were found in fruits that were imported from Vietnam, as per reports.

The reports claim that coronavirus samples were found in dragon fruit in at least nine cities in Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces. 

China has begun emergency screening of imported food products and fruit testing in all nine cities. The authorities have also ordered fruit buyers to quarantine themselves. 

There is no evidence yet of coronavirus spreading to people from food but the action has been taken as a precaution. 

China bans import of dragon fruit from Vietnam

China had earlier imposed a ban on the import of dragon fruit from Vietnam till January 26 after the COVID-19 traces were found in the last week of December. 

China banned the import of dragon fruit from Huu Nghi Border Gate in Lang Son province and Tan Thanh gate. All the container trucks were sent back.

Significance

• The news comes as China is battling another surge in COVID-19 vases with Xi'an city already under a strict lockdown.

• The Yuzhou city in Henan province has also been placed under lockdown after three COVID-19 cases were discovered in the city.

• The people have been ordered not to go out and the authorities have shut down bus and taxi services and shopping malls and other community areas in Yuzhou city.

China is set to host the Winter Olympics next month.

Can COVID-19 spread from eating fresh food?

There is no evidence currently to suggest that people can get COVID-19 infection from eating food, including fruits and vegetables. 

 

