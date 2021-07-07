COVID-19 vaccine: Morepen laboratories starts production of test batch of Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Firm (RDIF) and India’s drug firm Morepen Laboratories announced on July 6, 2021, that the laboratory has started the production of the test batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at its own facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The first batch of the Russian Vaccine will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. India’s Morepen Laboratories and RDIF had signed an agreement on cooperation in June 2021 and have been actively implementing the technology transfer of the vaccine

RDIF CEO, Kirill Dmitriev stated that as the pandemic is yet far from over and new, more dangerous variants of COVID-19 are being detected in various regions of the world. He added that RDIF is increasing the capabilities for the production of Sputnik V in India.

#RDIF and Morepen Laboratories, one of the leading manufacturers of pharmaceutical products in #India, today announced the production of the test batch of the Russian @sputnikvaccine coronavirus vaccine in an exclusive facility in state of Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/XCxKpc0qhl — RDIF (@rdif_press) July 6, 2021

Key Highlights:

• Agreement with the Morepen Laboratories will provide for larger amounts of Sputnik V to be available in India. As per RDIF's CEO, it will provide for India and RDIF’s partners globally to speed up the vaccination.

• RDIF had already reached agreements earlier with other pharmaceutical firms- Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Panacea Biotec, Virchow Biotech, and Stelis Biopharma- in India for the COVID-19 vaccine.

• In total, the agreements with partners in India provide for the production of more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V Vaccine every year.

Sputnik V vaccine:

Russia’s vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. The vaccine uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination against Coronavirus.

Sputnik V in India is one of the approved vaccines which is permitted to be administered to citizens. The other three approved COVID-19 vaccines in India are Covishield, COVAXIN, and Moderna.