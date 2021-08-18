COVID-19: Centre allocates Rs 1,353 crores package to Northeastern states to fight pandemic

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on August 17, 2021, that the Centre will provide a financial package of Rs 1,352.92 crore for eight states of the Northeastern region to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of India is constantly monitoring the situation in the Northeastern region and is working to provide all necessary financial assistance and enough vaccines to the states in this region. The special financial package for the Northeastern states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic is a part of the pan-India package of over Rs 23, 000 crore.

Initially, various factors such as difficult terrain and vaccine hesitancy along with other factors were keeping the vaccination rate low in the Northeastern region, Mandaviya noted. “However, in the last two weeks, the cases have started to decline in the Northeast, and this a good sign,” he added.

•Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced a special financial package of Rs 1,352.92 crore for eight states of the Northeastern region to aid them in enhancing their health infrastructure to tackle the pandemic and expedite the implementation of the ECRP - II package.

•The special financial package will help to create the necessary infrastructure for COVID testing, medicine storage, COVID beds, pediatric units, ventilators & oxygen storage, among other medical facilities.

•Union Minister Mandaviya reviewed the pandemic situation, vaccination & implementation of ECRP - II in the North-Eastern States, along with all the Health Ministers of NE States.

COVID-19 Special Financial Package: Breakdown of funds for 8 states in NE region

•Of the Rs 1,352 crores, each of the 8 states in the Northeast region will get the following funds:

•Assam: Rs 812.46 crore,

•Arunachal Pradesh: Rs 141.94 crore,

•Tripura: Rs 93.02 crore,

•Meghalaya: Rs 91.94 crore,

•Manipur: Rs 85.95 crore,

•Nagaland: Rs 62.46 crore,

•Mizoram: Rs 44.30 crore,

•Sikkim: Rs 21.85 crore.