102-Year-Old C.R. Rao will be Honoured with Prestigious International Prize in Statistics 2023

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao has been a revered Mathematician as well as Statistician throughout his life. 102-year-old Indian-American C.R. Rao is entitled to receive his International Prize in Statistics 2023 this year.

This International Award is believed to be the Nobel Prize in the field of Statistics. It will also be a highly honourable moment for Mr Rao as he will be granted this in recognition of his groundbreaking work recorded about 75 years ago. His contributions have shaped statistical thinking.

Master of Indian Statistics

The International Prize in Statistics Foundation stated that C.R. Rao had conducted various research and inventions which are still powerful in the field of science even in today’s world. Rao is currently 102 and is all set to acquire the semi-annual prize. This prize is granted to distinguishing individuals or groups after every 2 years.

We are delighted to announce that the 2023 International Prize in Statistics has been awarded to C.R. Rao whose work more than 75 years ago continues to exert a profound influence on sciencehttps://t.co/kK0LbVkV4O pic.twitter.com/HPBNyDZY1r — International Prize in Statistics (@StatsPrize) April 3, 2023

The date has not yet been revealed however in July 2023, at the International Statistical Institute World Statistics Congress situated in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, he will be honoured with the award. With this, he will also get USD 80,000 prize.

He has authored many books and over 300 research papers that have been published in top-class journals.

Statistical Tools & Applications

A 1945 paper written by C.R. Rao was published by the Calcutta Mathematical Society. In this periodical, he presented essential statistical functions that accelerated advanced statistical methods and further discoveries.

He imparted useful tools and techniques which are at present considered in Science as a major achievement. Guy Nason acclaimed the Veteran Statistician by saying that his works are all-time celebrated and used extensively in the required areas and awarding this prize is a way to regard him as one of the influential figures in Statistics.

Research, studies and experiments by Respected C.R. Rao serve as the bedrock of the human understanding of science across a broad range of disciplines, stated by the Chairperson of the International Prize in Statistics Foundation.

Research Areas

Mr Rao’s efforts have been put in a wide range of areas. A few of them are given as follows-

Statistical Genetics

Estimation Theory

Functional Equations

Biometry

Orthogonal Arrays

Generalized Matrix Inverses

In recent times, Information Geometry was applied in the comprehension and also optimization of Higgs boson measurements at the Large Hadron Collider. LHC is a high-powered particle accelerator in the world.

Applications were also found in recent research on radars, and antennas and his work were useful in advancing artificial intelligence, data science, signal processing, shape classification and image segregation.

Short Biography

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao hails from Hadagali, Karnataka is a Telugu family boy. He completed his schooling in several places like Gudur, Nuzvid, Nandigama, and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

He holds degrees in MSc Mathematics, MA Statistics and PhD. In the beginning, he worked at the Indian Statistical Institute and also at the Anthropological Museum in Cambridge. Later on in his life, he administered several important positions such as Director of the Indian Statistical Institute and as a University Professor at the University of Pittsburgh and also in Indian Universities.

Presently, he is an Emeritus Professor at Pennsylvania State University as well as Research Professor at the University at Buffalo. He got multiple prestigious awards including Padma Bhushan (1968) and Padma Vibhushan (2001).

Also Read: Project Tiger: PM Narendra Modi Visits National Park on 50th Anniversary, Census Rises Up To 3,167