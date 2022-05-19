Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 19 May 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Deaflympics 2021, Urban Farming Policy and new Tripura Cabinet Ministers and their portfolios among others.

1. Which country plans to limit the amount of foreign currency held by individuals?

a) Bangladesh

b) Pakistan

c) Russia

d) Sri Lanka

2. Which cricketer-turned-politician has been sentenced by the Supreme Court to one-year imprisonment?

a) Gautam Gambhir

b) Navjot Singh Sidhu

c) Chetan Chauhan

d) Vinod Kambli

3. India won how many medals at the Deaflympics 2021?

a) 15

b) 16

c) 17

d) 18

4. Which country hosted Deaflympics 2021?

a) France

b) Spain

c) Brazil

d) Canada

5. Who is the new Finance Minister of Tripura?

a) Jishnu Dev Varma

b) Ratan Lal Nath

c) Manoj Kanti Deb

d) Pranajit Singha Roy

6. Which state/ UT government is planning to launch Urban Farming Policy?

a) Rajasthan

b) Gujarat

c) Delhi

d) Madhya Pradesh

7. Retired IAS Officer Anil Baijal is the current Lieutenant Governor of which state/ UT?

a) Goa

b) Puducherry

c) Ladakh

d) Delhi

Answers

1. (d) Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has decided to lower the amount of foreign currency that individuals can hold to $10,000 from $15,000. The Sri Lankan government will penalize anyone who holds foreign currency for more than three months by making it against the law. This was announced by the island nation's central bank chief on May 19, 2022 amid the country's worst economic crisis.

2. (b) Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Supreme Court on May 19,2022 sentenced Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year jail term in a three-decade-old road rage case in which a person had died. The Supreme Court had allowed the review application on the issue of sentence against Sidhu. However, the SC bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul rejected the plea for imposing culpable homicide not amounting to murder charge under Section 304A of IPC on Sidhu.

3. (b) 16

India won 16 medals at the Deaflympics 2021, which includes eight golds, one silver and seven bronze. India had sent a contingent of 65 athletes to compete in 11 sporting disciplines. This is India's largest-ever representation at Deaflympics since making its debut in 1965.

4. (c) Brazil

Deaflympics 2021 was held from May 1-15 at the Festa da Uva Main Pavilion in Caxias do Sul city in southern Brazil. The quadrennial event saw participation from around 2,100 athletes from 72 countries across the globe. The first-ever edition of the event, then known as the International Silent Games, was held in Paris in 1924.

5. (a) Jishnu Dev Varma

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma will continue to hold his previous portfolios including Finance, Power, Rural Development and Science and Technology under the new portfolio allocations by the new Tripura CM Manik Saha. The Chief Minister himself has kept key departments including Home and Health with himself. Ratan Lal Nath has also been retained as the Law and Education Minister and NC Debbarma will continue to hold Revenue and Forest Portfolios.

6. (c) Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed on May 18, 2022 that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government will soon launch its Urban Farming Policy, inculcating the best practices and solutions from across the globe.

7. (d) Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigned on May 19, 2022 citing personal reasons. He has submitted his resignation to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind who is currently on a state visit to Saint Vincent and Grenadines. He was appointed as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on December 31, 2016 and abruptly resigned from the position on May 18, 2022.

