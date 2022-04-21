Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 21 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022, world's most powerful nuclear-capable missile, Wisden’s 5 ‘Cricketers of the Year’ 2022 and National Civil Service Day among others.

1. Who among the following has retired from International Cricket?

a) Kieron Pollard

b) Joe Root

c) David Warner

d) Aaron Finch

2. When is Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022?

a) April 20th

b) April 21st

c) April 22nd

d) April 23rd

3. Which nation has successfully tested the world's most powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile?

a) US

b) North Korea

c) Russia

d) Japan

4. Which Indian cricketer has been named among Wisden’s 5 ‘Cricketers of the Year’ 2022?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Rishabh Pant

d) KL Rahul

5. When is National Civil Service Day observed?

a) April 19th

b) April 20th

c) April 21st

d) April 22nd

6. Which state's cabinet has approved an insurance scheme for journalists?

a) Tripura

b) Meghalaya

c) Mizoram

d) Manipur

7. Which state may soon introduce new and stricter laws regulating the sale and purchase of land?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Gujarat

c) Haryana

d) Uttarakhand

Answers

1. (a) Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced retirement from international cricket on April 20, 2022. The 34-year-old brought curtains down on his 15-year international career to make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indian colours. Kieron Pollard had become the first player to represent West Indies in over 100 T20I matches and 123 ODI matches. He was a key member of the West Indies squad that had recorded a victory in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in 2012.

2. (b) April 21st

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 or Prakash Parv 2022 is being celebrated on April 21 all over the country to mark the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind and is remembered as the warrior guru who fought for religious freedom.

3. (c) Russia

Russia successfully tested Sarmat, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can reportedly strike any target in the world. Russian President Vladimir warned that the weapon, which is capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Russia's enemies "think twice." Russia's Defence Ministry called Sarmat as the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

4. (b) Rohit

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah have acquired a place among the five players in Wisden’s ‘Cricketers of the Year’ in the 2022 edition of the Almanack. The other cricketers named in the Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2022 list include England pacer Ollie Robinson, New Zealand Batter Devon Conway and Proteas Women star Dan Van Niekerk.

5. (c) April 21st

National Civil Services Day is observed by the government of India every year on April 21 as an occasion for the Civil Servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and to renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

6. (a) Tripura

Tripura Cabinet approved a proposal on April 20, 2022 to introduce a health insurance cover for accredited journalists associated with print, web and electronic media organisations. Under the scheme, journalists in the age group 21-65 years who have not enrolled in other health insurance schemes or Ayushman Bharat, can be considered eligible for the benefits of the scheme.

7. (d) Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand may soon have new and stricter laws regulating the sale and purchase of land, especially in the hills, similar to those in Himachal Pradesh to prevent outsiders from buying land. The state had constituted a committee last year to recommend amendments to the land laws and it is likely to submit its recommendations to the state government in about 10 days.

