Current Affairs in Short: 21 April 2022
Veteran Filmmaker T Rama Rao passes away at 84
- Filmmaker Tatineni Rama Rao, who is credited for making successful films in Telugu and Hindi with veteran actors such as N T Rama Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajnikanth passed away in Chennai on April 20, 2022.
- T Rama Rao made Navaratri in Telugu with Savitri and Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the lead roles way back in 1966. His fantasy comedy film in 1977 ‘Yamagola’ with legendary NTR was a blockbuster.
- T Rama Rao, long before pan-Indian movies such as RRR, Baahubali and KGF became the order of the day, was equally successful in the Indian Film Industry.
- Actors such as Anupam Kher, and Ajay Devgan expressed their condolences on the demise of filmmaker T Rama Rao.
Tamil Nadu Government to set up 4 Olympic training academies
- The government of Tamil Nadu has decided to set up four Olympic Training academies in the four zones of the state.
- As per the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the state is taking all the possible steps to set up a mega-sports city near Chennai for building world-class sports facilities for various sports.
- The efforts by the State Government will ensure that Tamil Nadu athletes win international sports and championships, including the Olympics.
- The Chief Minister also informed that in all the state constituencies, small stadiums are to be set up at a cost of Rs. 3 crores each.
India allows Japan to pick up supplies for Ukraine
- The Ministry of External Affairs said that India had received a request from Japan to land in Mumbai to pick up humanitarian supplies from UNHCR for Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.
- The approval to Japan was conveyed for picking up such supplies from India using commercial aircraft.
- The Spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi further added that India had also received a request for overflight clearance for Japanese SDF aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo for Ukraine.
- During a media briefing, Mr. Bagchi condemned US representative Ilhan Omar’s recent visit to a part of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.
Defence Minister to inaugurate DefConnect 2.0 on April 22
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 22, 2022, will inaugurate DefConnect 2.0 organized by the Innovations for Defence Excellence, Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO).
- The event in Delhi will attract a large number of innovators and investors from India’s leading industries in the defence sector.
- The event will include the sessions with stalwarts of the defence industry, various announcements, and static exhibitions of an array of start-ups supported by iDEX-DIO.
- DefConnect will provide a unique opportunity for the innovators associated with iDEX-DIO to showcase their capabilities, and state-of-the-art technologies to the target audience of the industry leaders.
China attempts to restart economic activity by announcing lockdown relaxations
- China has initiated steps to restore the supply chains and restart the economic activity by exempting the companies from strict lockdown restrictions.
- Chinese authorities have been drawing up ‘white lists’ of companies that can resume their production and operations on an immediate basis.
- The supply chains of China that were heavily stressed after the initial waves of COVID in the last 2 years, were severely impacted in the worst pandemic wave to hit the country till now.
- By allowing the key producers to function in the country, the authorities are aiming to reduce the impact of the lockdown measures on the economy.
