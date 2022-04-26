Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 26 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as oldest person in the world, fifth richest man, Twitter deal and knowledge-sharing agreement among others.

1. Who among the following overtook Warren Buffet to become the fifth richest person in the world?

a) Mukesh Ambani

b) Larry Ellison

c) Gautam Adani

d) Michael Bloomberg

2. Who among the following is in the process of buying Twitter?

a) Jeff Bezos

b) Bill Gates

c) Mark Zuckerberg

d) Elon Musk

3. Who was the world's oldest person till her death on April 19th, 2022?

a) Kane Tanaka

b) Tekla Juniewicz

c) Juan Vicente Perez Mora

d) Fusa Tatsumi

4. Who is now the oldest living person in the world?

a) Tekla Juniewicz

b) Maria Branas Morera

c) Lucile Rando

d) Sofia Rojas

5. Which country has created a new Guinness world record by simultaneously waving 78,220 national flags?

a) Bangladesh

b) China

c) Pakistan

d) India

6. Which two states have signed a unique knowledge-sharing agreement?

a) Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

b) Rajasthan, Maharashtra

c) Delhi, Punjab

d) Odisha, Chhattisgarh

7. When is LIC IPO likely to open?

a) May 1st

b) May 3rd

c) May 4th

d) May 5th

Answers

1. (c) Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has overtaken Warren Buffett to become the fifth richest person in the world. The 59-year-old Adani surpassed the legendary investor after his net worth touched $123.7 billion, in comparison to Buffet's $121.7 billion. Gautam Adani currently has a net worth of $129.4 billion and is ranked behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault & family and Bill Gates. Mukesh Ambani is ranked 9th on the list with a net worth of $104.9 billion.

2. (d) Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is going to buy Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. The deal is expected to take some time to complete. Musk tweeted saying that he wants to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots and authenticating all humans. He wants to transform Twitter into a platform where everyone has the right to say anything without fearing censorship or blocking.

3. (a) Kane Tanaka

Kane Tanaka was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person till her death on April 19, 2022 at the age of 119 years. She was born on January 2, 1903, the same year when the Wright Brothers' first controlled flight of their motor-driven airplane.

4. (c) Lucile Rando

Lucile Randon, a 118-year-old French nun is now the world's oldest living person. Lucile Randon, better known as Sister Andre was born on February 11, 1904 in southern France, a decade before World War I. She lives happily at a nursing home in Toulon along the Mediterranean coast. Though her eyes can no longer see, she begins her day with breakfast and then a morning mass.

5. (d) India

India set a new Guinness World record of most people waving flags simultaneously with 78,220 people simultaneously waving the Indian national flag in Bihar's Bhojpur district at Dalaur ground on April 23rd. India broke the earlier world record set by Pakistan about 18 years ago, when 56,000 Pakistanis had simultaneously waved their national flag at an event in Lahore.

6. (c) Delhi, Punjab

The Delhi and Punjab governments signed a unique Knowledge Sharing Agreement on April 26, 2022. The agreement was signed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the presence of other AAP leaders. The agreement will allow the two states to learn from each other's good deeds for the betterment of the people of Delhi and Punjab.

7. (c) May 4th

The much-awaited initial public offering, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC IPO) is likely to open on May 4 and close on May 9. The development comes after market regulator, Sebi, gave its approval to the updated draft red herring prospectus, which lists a 3.5 percent stake sale instead of 5 percent as mentioned in the previous draft papers.

