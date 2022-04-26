Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 26 April 2022

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is going to buy Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. This was confirmed by Twitter on April 25, 2022.

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 18:00 IST
What will Elon Musk do with Twitter?

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is going to buy Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. The Tesla CEO has already started planning on what he wants to do with the microblogging platform.  He plans to turn Twitter into a digital town square where users are free to express their opinion without the fear of being censored or blocked. 

Delhi, Punjab sign first-ever Knowledge Sharing Agreement

The Delhi and Punjab governments have signed a unique Knowledge Sharing Agreement. The agreement is the first such knowledge sharing deal signed between two states. The two state governments have signed the agreement to learn from each other's good deeds for the betterment of the people of Delhi and Punjab.

Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warns of 'real' danger of World War III

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that there is a real danger of World War III and no one can underestimate it. He criticised Ukraine's approach to the negotiation talks adding that good will has its limits and if it is not reciprocal, it does not help the negotiation process. He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of "pretending" to negotiate.

Forest Fire breaks out in Pithoragarh, Kirtinagar area

A fire broke out in the Dhanoda forest area in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on April 25th. Forest fires have also been reported in Kirtinagar area of Tehri Garhwal district. The fires are resulting in loss of huge forest cover. The fires are reportedly occurring due to dry heat. 

World's oldest person Kane Tanaka dies at 119 years

The world's oldest person, Japan's Kane Tanaka passed away at the age of 119 years on April 19th due to old age. She was recognised as the world's oldest living person by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.   After her death, 118-year-old French nun, Lucile Randon is now the world's oldest living person.

