World's oldest person Kane Tanaka dies at 119 years-Know who is the oldest person alive now

World's Oldest Living Person: Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who held the Guinness World Record of being the world's oldest living person, died at the age of 119 years on April 19, 2022. She passed away of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city in western Japan. Kane Tanaka was confirmed by the Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person.

When she was recognised as the oldest person alive by the Guinness Book of World Records and was asked what moment she was the happiest in life, Tanaka had replied saying, “Now." She had planned to take part in the Olympic torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but was not able to due to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases were rising at that time in Japan.

Who is the oldest person in the world right now?

Lucile Randon, a 118-year-old French nun is now the world's oldest living person. Lucile Randon, better known as Sister Andre was born on February 11, 1904 in southern France, a decade before World War I. She lives happily at a nursing home in Toulon along the Mediterranean coast. Though her eyes can no longer see, she begins her day with breakfast and then a morning mass.

Sister Andre is followed by a 115-year-old Polish woman Tekla Juniewicz and then 115-year-old Spanish woman Maria Branas Morera.

Who was the oldest person in the world till 2021?

Kane Tanaka was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person till her death on April 19, 2022 at the age of 119 years.

How old was Kane Tanaka?

Kane Tanaka was 119 years old when she died on April 19, 2022. She was born on January 2, 1903, the same year when the Wright Brothers' first controlled flight of their motor-driven airplane.

Who is the first oldest person in the world?

Jeanne Louise Calment, a French woman who died in 1997, was the first oldest person in the world who passed at the age of 122 years and 164 days.

Who is the world's oldest known living man?

The world's oldest known living man currently is 112-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez Mora of Venezuela, who was born on May 27, 1909. He became the oldest living man in the world after the death of 112-year-old Saturnino de la Fuente García of Spain on January 18, 2022. Women generally live longer than men on average and predominate in combined records.

List of 10 Oldest Living People in the World

Rank Name Gender Date of Birth Age (as of 26 April, 2022) Country 1 Lucile Randon F 11 February 1904 118 years, 74 days France 2 Tekla Juniewicz F 10 June 1906 115 years, 320 days Poland 3 Maria Branas Morera F 4 March 1907 115 years, 53 days Spain 4 Casilda Benegas-Gallego F 8 April 1907 115 years, 18 days Argentina 5 Fusa Tatsumi F 25 April 1907 115 years, 1 day Japan 6 Anonymous of Hyogo F 29 April 1907 114 years, 362 days Japan 7 Sofía Rojas F 13 August 1907 114 years, 256 days Colombia 8 Bessie Hendricks F 7 November 1907 114 years, 170 days United States 9 Mila Mangold F 14 November 1907 114 years, 163 days United States 10 Irene Dunham F 16 December 1907 114 years, 131 days United States

