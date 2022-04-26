India creates a Guinness world record by simultaneously waving 78,220 national flags

India created history by entering the Guinness Book of World records by simultaneously waving 78,220 national flags on April 23, 2022. This took place in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit at the 'Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav' programme at Bhojpur, Bihar.

The Guinness world record was created in the presence of representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records. The attendees were asked to wear bands for physical identification.

The official Guinness World Record certificate read, "The most people waving flags was achieved by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Government of India (India), to celebrate Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Jagdishpur, Bhojpur, Bihar, India on April 23, 2022."

In presence of Union HM Amit Shah, India has created record in waving National Flag at same time. On 23 April. India entered Guinness Book of World Records by waving 78,220 flags simultaneously at 'Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav' programme at Bhojpur, Bihar:Ministry of Culture pic.twitter.com/ijXrZ0d8UJ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Guinness World Record of India

India set a new world record of most people waving flags simultaneously with 78,220 people simultaneously waving the Indian national flag in Bihar's Bhojpur district at Dalaur ground on April 23rd.

India broke the earlier world record set by Pakistan about 18 years ago, when 56,000 Pakistanis had simultaneously waved their national flag at an event in Lahore.

The Indian national flag was waved for complete five minutes at Jagdishpur at an event that was organised to mark the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Who was Babu Veer Kunwar Singh? Veer Kunwar Singh was one of the freedom fighters who had led the Revolt of 1857. He was the chief organiser of the battle against the British in Bihar. His last battle was fought on 23 April 1858, near Jagdispur, when the British East India Company's troops were completely routed. Despite being injured, Veer Kunwar Singh fought bravely, drove away the British Army with the help of his army and brought down the Union Jack from Jagdispur Fort and hoisted his flag. He soon died on April 26, 1858 after returning to his palace.

First-ever Guinness World Record in Numerology

India’s top numerologist JC Chaudhry created the first-ever Guinness World Record in Numerology and the first world record of 2022 by educating 6000 participants about ancient science. The numerology enthusiasts had joined from countries across the world including India, the US, the UK and the middle east. The Guinness World Record's London office opened a new category, “Numerology” for this achievement.

Read Also: PM Modi attends event of 90th Anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage & golden jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya