Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 28 March 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Oscars 2022, Noisiest City in the World, Swiss Open 2022 and ICC Women's World Cup among others.

1. Which film won the Best Film award at Oscars 2022?

a) King Richard

b) The Power of Dog

c) West Side Story

d) CODA

2. Which Indian city is ranked as the second noisiest city in the world?

a) New Delhi

b) Kolkata

c) Moradabad

d) Asansol

3. Who won the Best Actress honour at the 94th annual Academy Awards?

a) Jessica Chastain

b) Nicole Kidman

c) Kristen Stewart

d) Olivia Colman

4. Which airline's flight collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport earlier on March 28th?

a) Air India

b) SpiceJet

c) Vistara

d) Indigo

5. Which among the following teams has not qualified for ICC Women's World Cup semifinals?

a) India

b) West Indies

c) England

d) South Africa

6. Who is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants?

a) KL Rahul

b) Mayank Agarwal

c) Faf du Plessis

d) Hardik Pandya

7. Who won the women's singles title at Swiss Open 2022?

a) PV Sindhu

b) Saina Nehwal

c) Busanan Ongbamrungphan

d) Carolina Marin

8. Who won the men's singles title at Swiss Open 2022?

a) HS Prannoy

b) Viktor Axelsen

c) Jonatan Christie

d) Lakshya Sen

Answers

1. (d) CODA

CODA won Best Film honour at Oscars 2022, beating other major contenders including The Power of Dog, Dune, West Side Story and King Richard. With this, Apple TV+ has created history by becoming the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for best picture. CODA is a heart-touching drama that revolves around a daughter of deaf parents who pursues her passion for music. CODA has a predominantly deaf cast and also won awards for best-supporting actor, which was won by Troy Kotsur and the best-adapted screenplay.

2. (c) Moradabad

India's Moradabad city in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the second noisiest city in the world just after Bangladesh's capital Dhaka in UNEP's Annual Frontier Report 2022 titled 'Noise, Blazes and Mismatches'. Five cities Indian cities have been ranked among the world's noisiest cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Asansol and Moradabad.

3.(a) Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award at the 94th annual Academy Awards for her leading role in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. This is her first Oscar win. Other actresses nominated in the category included Penelope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers'), Kristen Stewart ('Spencer'), Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos') and Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter').

4.(b) SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight collided with an electric pole before takeoff at the Delhi Airport during its pushback. The aircraft was SpiceJet flight SG 160 and it was headed towards Jammu from Delhi.

5. (a) India

India has crashed out of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 after losing its last and must-win group stage match against South Africa by 3 wickets on March 27, 2022. This has confirmed the West Indies a spot in the ICC World Cup 2022 semifinals. The four teams that have qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup Points Table include Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies.

6. (a) KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new IPL teams. He was earlier captain of Punjab Kings but chose to be released ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The Lucknow Super Giants signed KL Ragul for Rs 17 crores.

7. (a) PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 21-16, 21-8 to win the women's singles title at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel on March 27, 2022. This is PV Sindhu's second title in 2022 after she won the Syed Modi India International in January.

8. (a) HS Prannoy

HS Prannoy lost against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the Swiss Open 2022 men's singles final to finish as runner up. The world no. 26 lost in two straight sets of 12-21, 18-21 against the Asian Games gold medalist and fourth-seeded Jonatan Christie in a 48-minute clash.