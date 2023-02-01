Current Affairs in Short: 01 February 2023

He served as Union Law Minister in the Morarji Desai government from 1977 to 1979 and was a Rajya Sabha member from 14 July 1977 to 2 April 1980.

Shanti Bhushan, a former law minister, and renowned counsel died in Noida. He was 97 and served as India’s Law Minister from 1977 to 1979.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated during the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, 2023, that the average processing time for income tax returns has been lowered from 93 to 16 days.

She stated that 45 percent of ITRs are handled within 24 hours.