Current Affairs in Short: 01 February 2023
Current Affairs in Short
Shanti Bhushan, former Law Minister passes away
- Shanti Bhushan, a former law minister, and renowned counsel died in Noida. He was 97 and served as India’s Law Minister from 1977 to 1979.
- Bhushan was a member of Congress and thereafter the Janata Party.
- He served as Union Law Minister in the Morarji Desai government from 1977 to 1979 and was a Rajya Sabha member from 14 July 1977 to 2 April 1980.
Budget 2023, ITR average processing time to be reduced from 96 to 16 days
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated during the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, 2023, that the average processing time for income tax returns has been lowered from 93 to 16 days.
- She stated that 45 percent of ITRs are handled within 24 hours.
- "The administration aims to bring out next-generation universal IT Return forms as well as reinforce the grievance redressal process," she explained.
Budget 2023, 50 destinations to be developed to promote tourism
- According to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, 50 tourist spots would be chosen through a challenge mechanism and developed as a comprehensive package for local and international tourism.
- Tourism promotion will be carried out on a mission basis, with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programs, and public-private partnerships.
Gujarat’s tableau won “People’s Choice Award” at 74th Republic Day parade
- Gujarat's state tableau at this year's Republic Day Parade on the topic of clean and green energy took first place in the People's Choice Awards category.
- On the 74th Republic Day, Gujarat displayed a tableau with the subject "Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat" in New Delhi.
- At the national level celebration and parade of the 74th Republic Day, 17 states and 6 Ministries exhibited their separate tableaus.
Manmohan Singh rewarded with Lifetime Achievement Awards by India-UK Achievers Honors
- Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Honour by the India-UK Achievers Honours in London for his contributions to economic and political life.
- The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK will present Dr. Singh with the Honour, which was revealed during an awards function last week.
