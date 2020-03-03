Current Affairs in Short: 03 March 2020

Chhattisgarh CM presents state budget for 2020-2021

• Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel presented an annual financial budget for the year 2020-21 on March 03, 2020.

• The budget was presented with an outlay of about 95,000 crore rupees. According to government reports, the budget was focused on education, rural development, and health-related schemes.

• The state government said that improvement in the school education system is the top priority of the Chhattisgarh government with about 16% of total budget allocation.

Famous Bangladesh Buddhist Suddhananda Mahathero passes away

• Suddhananda Mahathero was the head of Bangladesh Bouddha Kristi Prachar Sangha. He passed away in Dhaka on March 03. He was suffering from several old age-related problems.

• Mahathero was the famous figure among Bangladesh’s Buddhists people. He was running several charities for the needy people in Bangladesh. He was running an orphanage at Dharmarajika Buddhist Monastery, Bangladesh.

• Suddhananda Mahathero was awarded the Ekushey Award in 2012 by the Government of Bangladesh. Buddhism is the third largest religion of Bangladesh as 0.6% of the Bangladeshi population follows Buddhism.

NADA lifts doping ban on Sumit Sangwan

• National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) lifted a one-year ban imposed on Sumit Sangwan for consuming the banned substance. Sumit Sangwan proved before NADA that he has consumed banned medicine by mistake.

• World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has banned Acetazolamide in 2019 but Sangwan consumed it. He was part of the 2012 Olympics Indian contingent.

• Sumit Sangwan will not be able to play in the Tokyo Olympics as he missed the trial after the ban. Sumit Sangwan is an Asia level champion.

Jammu’s City Chowk renamed as ‘Bharat Mata Chowk’

• The historic City Chowk of Jammu, which was the main commercial center of Jammu, has been renamed. Now, it will be known as 'Bharat Mata Chowk'. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) General Assembly has passed a resolution in this regard.

• This place connects four busy markets of the Jammu including Shalimar, Raghunath Temple, Super Bazar and Kanak Mandi.

• There was a mixed reaction to the decision to rename the Chowk. Most of the people said it a welcome step but urging the JMC to focus more on development and cleanliness rather than changing the name.

GOI nominates two places for inclusion in the World Heritage List

• The government of India has nominated two places to include them in the World Heritage List 2020. These two places are – Dholavira and Forts and Monuments of Deccan Sultanate.

• In 2019, Madhya Pradesh requested to include the ‘Group of Monuments at Mandu’ in the World Heritage list. Dholavira is an archaeological site in Gujarat. It has ruins of ancient Indus Valley Civilization.

• It is located in the Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, the largest wildlife sanctuary in the Indian region. The Deccan Sultanate had 5 major states. He ruled the area between the Vindhya Range and the Krishna River in the Deccan plateau.