Current Affairs in Short: 09 January 2023

Prime Minister Modi stated that because the world is turning to India with hope and trust, the Indian diaspora can play an essential role as our country's brand ambassador.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pravasi Bhartiya to reinforce India's distinctive global perspective and its critical role in the global order.

On January 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Professor Rehman Rahi, a well-known poet and the first Jnanpith awardee from Kashmir, died here on January 9, 2023. He was 98.

Rahi published multiple books of poetry and translated the writings of some of the world's most famous poets into Kashmiri.

In 2007, he got the top literary honour in the country, the Jnanpith award, for his collection 'Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz' (In Black Drizzle).