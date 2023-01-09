Current Affairs in Short: 09 January 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Modi urged Pravasi Bhartiya to reinforce India's distinctive global perspective and its critical role in the global order.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore
- On January 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
- On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pravasi Bhartiya to reinforce India's distinctive global perspective and its critical role in the global order.
- Prime Minister Modi stated that because the world is turning to India with hope and trust, the Indian diaspora can play an essential role as our country's brand ambassador.
First Kashmiri Jhanpith awardee, Rehman Rahi dies
- Professor Rehman Rahi, a well-known poet and the first Jnanpith awardee from Kashmir, died here on January 9, 2023. He was 98.
- Rahi published multiple books of poetry and translated the writings of some of the world's most famous poets into Kashmiri.
- In 2007, he got the top literary honour in the country, the Jnanpith award, for his collection 'Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz' (In Black Drizzle).
- In addition, he received the Padma Shri award in 2000 for his contributions. Rahi earned the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book of poems 'Nawroz-i-Saba' in 1961.
Anahat Singh, an Indian athlete won under-15 British open squash title
- Anahat Singh, an Indian squash player on the rise, won the girl's under-15 title in the renowned British Junior Open in Birmingham on January 8, 2023.
- The 14-year-old, who was India's youngest participant at the Commonwealth Games last year, won the final 3-1 over Egypt's Sohaila Hazem.
- Every year in January, the British Junior Open is held. It was held this year after a two-year hiatus owing to COVID-19.
Kerala becomes first fully digital banking state in India
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proclaimed Kerala the first state in the country to go totally digital in its banking services on January 7, 2023.
- He said the distinction will benefit the state's economy.
- Vijayan stated at an event here that this feat was made possible through social interventions through local self-government organizations, as well as infrastructural development and technology improvements in the banking industry.
RBI issues Sovereign Green Bonds worth Rs 16,000 crores
- On January 6, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India announced that it will sell sovereign green bonds worth Rs 16,000 crores, in two tranches of 8,000 crores each.
- The auction proceeds, which will be conducted on January 25 and February 9, 2023, will be used to fund public-sector projects that reduce the economy's carbon intensity.
- Green bonds are issued by any sovereign authority, inter-governmental organizations or alliances, or corporations with the intention of using the bond profits to fund ecologically friendly initiatives.
