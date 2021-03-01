Current Affairs in Short: 1 March 2021

India donates 1.5 million to Taiwan to boost cooperation on traditional medicine

• India on February 26, 2021 donated 1.5 million (NTD 570,000) to Taiwan's National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM) to boost cooperation in traditional medicine.

• This is the first time the Indian government has made a donation to a Taiwanese government institution.

• India has already set up a permanent "AYUSH Information Cell" to provide data about traditional Indian medicine and manage exchanges with the Chinese medicine community in Taiwan.

IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, recieves F-86 Sabre aircraft in return

• Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of 1971 War of Liberation. Bangladesh Air Force chief also gave India a legacy F-86 Sabre aircraft as a return gift.

• Both legacy aircraft will find a place of pride in museums on both sides, stated the Indian Air Force. The exchange took place during IAF Chief Bhadauria's 4-day visit to Bangladesh during which he visited different airbases and interacted with the top military leadership of the country.

• India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of the 1971 war, which ended with the surrender of Pakistan army in East Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved law to give life imprisonment to food adulterators

• Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved Penal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2021 to give life imprisonment to food adulterators. This was informed by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on February 26, 2021.

• In December 2019, an awareness rally was held in Madhya Pradesh's capital city to fight the menace of adulteration.

• The rally, which was held from Roshanpura to Lal Parade in Bhopal, saw the participation of the people of all age groups who were heard protesting against adulteration and demanding for pure food products.

Odisha makes COVID-19 test compulsory for passengers arriving from Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh & MP

• Odisha government on February 27, 2021 made the COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers coming from Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

• All passengers arriving from these states in Odisha will undergo screening tests at Odisha airport.

• If they are found symptomatic, they will undergo an antigen test. Those who test positive for COVID-19 Will be kept under isolation.

Myanmar junta removes its UN Ambassador after his anti-coup speech

• Myanmar's military has removed the nation's United Nations Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun after he appealed to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for international help to overturn the coup.

• The Myanmar envoy had said at the UNA that his nation requires the strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy.

• He further said that he was representing Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is currently placed under house arrest.

• The military stated that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun had "abused the power and responsibilities of a permanent ambassador" and betrayed the country.

Vinesh Phogat clinches gold at Ukraine wrestling event

• Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched the gold medal on February 28, 2021 in the women's 53-kg category at XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial in Kyiv.

• Phogat defeated world number seven Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus in the finals to win gold medal. She had Romania's Ana A in the semi-final on February 27th to reach the summit clash.

• With the win, the wrestler has made a a winning return to her first competitive outing since the Covid-19 induced lockdown. Phogat has already booked her spot in the Tokyo Olympics in the 53kg weight category.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves social media, to focus on Tokyo Olympics

• Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on March 1, 2021 announced that he will stop using all social media handles till the Tokyo Olympics as he wishes to completely focus on his preparations.

• The wrestler said that he will return to social media after the conclusion of the quadrennial event.

• Bajrang Punia, who competes in the 65-kg freestyle category, had booked his spot in the Tokyo Olympics in September 2019 after winning bronze at the World Championships.

• His last competitive international event was in February 2020 at the Asian Senior Championships in New Delhi.