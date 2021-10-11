Current Affairs in Short: 11 October 2021

India, China hold 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks to address military standoff

•The 13th round of the India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held on October 11, 2021, Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. The meeting focused on discussions between India-China on the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

•External Affairs Ministry stated that the LAC situation is a result of unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements. The Indian side stated that it is necessary that China takes necessary steps to restore peace along the LAC in the Western Sector.

•However, the meeting did not result in the resolution of the remaining areas as China could not agree and could not provide forward-looking proposals on the constructive suggestions offered by the Indian side.

•For now, both India-China have agreed to maintain communications and stability on the ground. India has expressed that it expects China to consider the overall bilateral relations and works towards the resolution process while adhering to bilateral agreements.

India, UK agree joint programme on smart power, renewable energy

•Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh and UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi on October 8, 2021, agreed on a new joint programme on smart power and renewable energy during the 3rd UK-India Energy for Growth Dialogue.

•The Smart Power and Renewable Energy programme will aid to promote industrial energy efficiency, efficient power distribution, solar and offshore wind generation, electric vehicles, and energy storage.

•The programme aims at creating a digital solution for power distribution companies, boosting electric mobility, and improving industrial energy efficiency, bringing international coalition of national governments, power systems, and financial organizations to scale up reliable, secure, affordable power such as electricity interconnectors, modern, flexible grids, and charging points.

•The programme has been termed as the ambitious forward action plan by the UK’s Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS). It is expected to boost the renewable energy market of India in areas such as offshore wind.

Indian Women’s Badminton team win against Spain in 2020 Uber Cup Finals

•The Indian Women’s Badminton team registered a 3-2 win over Spain in Group B of the 2020 Uber Cup Finals at Aarhus in Denmark on October 10, 2021. It was the first match of the Indian team at the event.

•London 2012 Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal had to surrender midway during her first match against Spain’s Clara Azurmendi due to an injury at the Uber Cup Finals. 20-year-old Malvika Bansod won over Beatriz Corrales bringing India to 1-1.

•Pair of Rutuparna Panda and Tanisha Crasto took India’s lead to 2-1 after winning over Paula Lopez and Lorena Usle. Aditi Bhatt later won over Spain’s Ania Setien bringing the tally of India to 3-1. India now will play against Scotland in the second Group B match on October 12, 2021.

2nd phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar to begin from October 12

•India Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, the United States Navy, and Royal Australian Navy will be participating in the 2nd phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar from October 12 to 15, 2021, in the Bay of Bengal.

•The 2nd phase focuses on building upon the synergy, coordination, and inter-operability that was made during the 1st phase of the exercise. It will include advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, and seamanship evolutions.

•Indian Navy will include INS Satpura, INS Ranvijay, and a submarine. US Navy includes the Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson along with USS Lake Champlain, USS Stockdale, and two destroyers. Japan Navy will include JS Murasame and JS Kaga. Australian Navy will include HMAS Sirius and HMAS Ballarat.

•The 1st phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar was held in the Philippines Sea from August 26 to 29, 2021. The Exercise Malabar began as an annual bilateral naval exercise between the US and India in 1992.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi launches ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme

•Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on October 11, 2021, announced a scheme ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ to give proprietary rights to the people living in the houses within the ‘Lal Lakir’ of villages and cities.

•The Revenue Department announced the mandatory exercise of undertaking drone surveys of such residential properties both in the rural and urban areas of Punjab for digital mapping. The entire exercise in this regard would be completed within two months, said Channi.

•All the eligible persons will be given property cards (sanads) after their successful verification/identification under the survey to give them proprietary rights.