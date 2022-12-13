Current Affairs in Short: 13 December 2022
Tamil Nadu becomes the First State To Launch Its Own Climate Change Mission in India
- Tamil Nadu will be the first state to establish its own Climate Change Mission. It began the Green Tamil Nadu Mission in September 2021, and the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission in August 2022.
- The State Climate Action Plan will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle, the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC).
- To establish plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions in the state, promote public transportation usage, develop measures to minimize emissions by using green and renewable energy, expand forest cover, and efficiently manage waste.
- The aims also include developing strategies to alleviate the effects of climate change, gaining access to financial resources for adaptation, initiating climate education in educational institutions, and focusing on climate action for women and children.
Varanasi hosted celebration of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2022
- The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hosted a two-day National Conclave on Universal Health Coverage in Varanasi.
- At the inauguration event, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya introduced operating guidelines for AB-HWCs, and Tele-MANAS, as well as training modules for CHOs and the SASHAKT site. He also recognized the Best Performing States/UTs.
- The theme of the United Nations Human Rights Day 2022 is "Build the World We Want A Healthy Future for All."
- UHC is also a significant objective in the G20 India Health track and a key aim for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030.
Divya T.S won women’s air pistol gold in 65th National Shooting Championship, 2022
- Karnataka shooter Divya T S won her first national championship in women's 10 m air pistol.
- Divya defeated Uttar Pradesh's Sanskriti Bana 16-14 in a tight gold medal match today at the MP Academy Shooting range in Bhopal at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC) in Pistol events.
- Rhythm Sangwan of Haryana took bronze.
RBI signs Currency Swap Agreement with Maldives Monetary Authority
- Under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has inked a Currency Swap Agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA).
- This arrangement allows the MMA to withdraw funds from the RBI in various tranches up to a maximum of USD 200 million.
- The deal will offer swap support as a backstop funding source for short-term foreign currency liquidity needs.
