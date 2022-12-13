Current Affairs in Short: 13 December 2022

Tamil Nadu will be the first state to establish its own Climate Change Mission. It began the Green Tamil Nadu Mission in September 2021, and the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission in August 2022.

The State Climate Action Plan will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle, the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC).

To establish plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions in the state, promote public transportation usage, develop measures to minimize emissions by using green and renewable energy, expand forest cover, and efficiently manage waste.