Current Affairs in Short: 14 April 2020

e-NAM completes four years of implementation

• The Union Government’s pan-India agriculture trading portal e-NAM completed four years of implementation on April 14, 2020.

• The trading portal aimed to realise the vision of One Nation One Market for agricultural produce. The portal is currently being expanded to cover an additional 415 mandis which will take the total number of e-NAM mandis to 1000.

• The e-NAM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 21 mandis on April 14, 2016. Over 1.66 crore farmers and 1.28 Lakh traders are currently registered on the platform.

• Farmers can register on the e-NAM portal for free and upload their produce for sale online to traders across all e-NAM mandis.

Hockey India postpones all rescheduled national championships indefinitely

• Hockey India has postponed all its re-scheduled national championships for an indefinite period after an extension was announced in the national lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic till May 3, 2020.

• The rescheduled tournaments were scheduled to begin on April 29, 2020 and continue till July 3, 2020. They have all been suspended indefinitely for now.

• Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad announced the decision saying that it was taken keeping in mind the well-being of all the players, coaches, organisers, fans and officials. The new dates will be announced on the basis of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Veteran Congress leader Rajasekharan passes away

• Former Union Minister and Veteran Congress leader M V Rajasekharan passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on April 13, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was 91.

• The senior Congress leader was keeping unwell due to age-related diseases. He is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two daughters and two sons.

• The 91-year-old had served as a Member of the Parliament, Member of Karnataka’s Legislative Council. He was also appointed as the Minister of State for Planning under Manmohan Singh-led UPA I government.

CBIC to issue e-gate passes to the importers and customs brokers from April 15

• The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) has decided to issue e-gate passes to the importers and customs brokers starting from April 15, 2020.

• The move aims to facilitate and expedite the customs clearance process by making it online and paperless in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown.

• The board has decided to enable electronic communication of PDF-based final electronic out of charge copy of the bill of entry and e-gate passes to the importers and customs brokers.

• The electronic communication would reduce the direct interface between the Customs authorities and the importers or customs brokers.

National Youth Outdoor Championships 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

• The 2020 USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships, which was scheduled to be held from June 23-28, 202, has now been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The event was canceled after local health authorities informed the USA Track and Field authority that they will not be able to host the championship due to coronavirus outbreak.

• The USATF is working to seek alternate opportunities for youth participation later in the summer if health authorities allow.