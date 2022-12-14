Current Affairs in Short: 14 December 2022

The automobile is designed and developed domestically by Maruti Suzuki engineers, with assistance from Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan.

In keeping with the government's clean and green goals, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype is designed to operate on any ethanol-petrol combination ranging from 20% (E20) to 85% (E85).

The first-of-its-kind mass segment Flex Fuel prototype automobile was unveiled in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) announced on December 12, 2022, that the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle had been showcased in Delhi.

The Prime Minister virtually opened the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, the National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad, and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi.

He delivered a speech at the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Dhargal will have a 50% reservation for Goans.

Modi stated at the valedictory event of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo that these three organizations will accelerate the AYUSH healthcare system.