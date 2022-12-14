Current Affairs in Short: 14 December 2022
Maruti Suzuki launched India’s first mass-segment flex-fuel car
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) announced on December 12, 2022, that the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle had been showcased in Delhi.
- The first-of-its-kind mass segment Flex Fuel prototype automobile was unveiled in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
- In keeping with the government's clean and green goals, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype is designed to operate on any ethanol-petrol combination ranging from 20% (E20) to 85% (E85).
- The automobile is designed and developed domestically by Maruti Suzuki engineers, with assistance from Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan.
PM Modi inaugurated All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa
- The Prime Minister virtually opened the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, the National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad, and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi.
- He delivered a speech at the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Dhargal will have a 50% reservation for Goans.
- Modi stated at the valedictory event of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo that these three organizations will accelerate the AYUSH healthcare system.
- He stated that Yoga and Ayurveda represent the new hope for the world and that Ayurveda is more than simply healing; it also encourages well-being. The Prime Minister emphasized the need of documenting Data Based Evidence in order to further promote Ayurveda.
ICC player of month: Jos Buttler and Sidra Ameen received ICC player of month for November 2022
- Following his outstanding performance in November, England's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Jos Buttler was awarded ICC Men's Player of the Month for the first time.
- Sidra Ameen of Pakistan has won the ICC Women's Player of the Month title for the second time in a row, owing to her performance in the ODI series triumph against Ireland.
- Buttler, one of the world's most destructive white-ball batsmen, defeated Adil Rashid and Shaheen Shah Afridi to receive the ICC Player of the Month award for his magnificent performance in the crucial semi-final match against India, which led England to their first T20 World Cup championship since 2010.
New Zealand passed tobacco law to ban smoking for next generation
- In a remarkable step, New Zealand has adopted a measure that will prohibit the sale of cigarettes to anybody born on or after January 1, 2009.
- New Zealand is not the only country advocating for a smoking ban for future generations. In June, the UK government commissioned a paper that advocated raising the legal smoking age each year in order to phase out tobacco use among young people.
- The regulations were passed after their third and final reading on December 13, 2022, evening. The restrictions will take effect in 2023, with New Zealand aiming to be "smoke-free" by 2025.
India signed joint declaration of Intent on migration and mobility with Finland
- India and Finland have signed a joint statement of intent on migration and mobility in order to reach a mutually beneficial agreement on migration and mobility.
- Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Finland's Minister of Employment Ms. Tuula Haatainen signed the proclamation.
- According to the Foreign Ministry, the proclamation underscores both nations' will to work together to build a single framework of organization and collaboration. This will enable student, academic, researcher, business, and professional mobility while also combating irregular migration.
- India and Finland have cordial and friendly ties based on shared ideals such as democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.
