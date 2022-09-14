Current Affairs in Short: 14 September 2022
President of India Draupadi Murmu will be visiting London from September 17-19, 2022 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Current Affairs in Short
Gaganyaan to be done by the end of 2023, says Government
- Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh has said that the first trial for Gaganyaan will be done by the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.
- Gaganyaan is India’s maiden human space mission. The minister added that the first test flight will be followed by sending a female-looking humanoid robot.
- As per the Union Minister, on the basis of these two missions, the Indian astronauts will go in the third mission.
- With the launch of Gaganyaan, India will become the fourth nation in the world to launch a Human Spaceflight Mission after the US, Russia and China.
Bilateral meeting held between the Foreign Secretaries of India and Nepal
- Foreign Secretary of India and his Nepal counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal held a bilateral meeting on September 13, 2022.
- The Foreign Secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of the bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal, including economic and commercial cooperation, development cooperation, enhancing connectivity, culture, trade and people-to-people relations.
- Both sides agreed to work to strengthen such cooperation in keeping with the Joint Vision Statement on Power Sector Cooperation.
- India and Nepal also welcomed the recent signing of the MoUs between NHPC, India and IBN, Nepal on the government of West Seti and SR-6 projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express Train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai on September 30, 2022.
- As per the Government, the serial production of the World Class Vande Bharat Express will begin in October 2022.
- Vande Bharat Express trains will be equipped with regenerated technology and in the second phase, the train will have sleeper coaches.
- According to the Government, the work of India’s ambitious Bullet train project connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai is going on rapidly. The pillars have been set up over an 80 km route.
President Draupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London
- President of India Draupadi Murmu will be visiting London from September 17-19, 2022 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
- The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 3.30 PM on September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.
- The Queen breathed her last on September 8 at Barmoral, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. She was suffering from episodic mobility problems since 2021.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.