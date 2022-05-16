Current Affairs in Short: 16 May 2022
India, Nepal sign pacts for joint IIT-Madras, Kathmandu University Masters’ Degree
- India and Nepal have signed a series of agreements including the cooperation among the higher educational institutions of the countries and the state power authorities, during PM Modi’s visit to Lumbini.
- The list of agreements also includes the MoU between the Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Lumbini Buddhist University for the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies.
- The leaders of both India and Nepal also participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, Nepal.
- They also visited Maya Devi Temple. As a Prime Minister, this is PM Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal.
Biological E’s Corbevax Price reduced to Rs. 250 per dose for private centers
- Biological E. Limited (BE) has reduced the price of its COVID Vaccine Corbevax from Rs. 840 to Rs. 250 a dose, inclusive of GST. The prices have been reduced for the private vaccination centers.
- For the end user, the price of the COVID vaccine will be Rs. 400 per dose, including the taxes and administration charges.
- The previous private market price for Corbevax vaccine was Rs. 990 a dose, including the taxed and administrative charges.
- The company has lowered the prices of its vaccine with an aim of making it more affordable and also to help in increasing its reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus.
Nikhat Zareen confirms India’s first medal at Women’s World Boxing Championship 2022
- India has confirmed its first medal at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships as Nikhat Zareen defeated Charley Davison from England.
- She defeated Davison by 5-0 in the quarter finals of the 52 kg category. Nikhat has now entered the semi-final round of the tournament and will now be taking home at least a bronze medal.
- From the very first round at the tournament, Nikhat Zareen showcased her domination over her English opponent.
- Earlier, India’s first bout was between Nitu and Alua Balkibekova from Kazakhstan where the Indian pugilist lost by 203.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister launches portal of Sambal 2.0
- The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed ex-gratia assistance of Rs. 551 crores 16 lakh to 25 thousand 982 labourers family and Rs. 22 crores 23 lakh to the families of construction workers under the Sambal Yojana.
- The Chief Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme and also launched the Sambal 2.0 portal to make the scheme more beneficiary oriented.
- Sambal 2.0 is being started by redesigning the scheme to benefit more beneficiaries under Sambal Yojana.
- Under the scheme, the tendu patta pluckers of Madhya Pradesh will also be included in the category of unorganised workers.
India’s Air Chief Marshal arrives in Tokyo
- The Chief Air Marshal of the Indian Air Force VR Chaudhari has arrived in Tokyo for a four-day visit to Japan.
- The visit to Japan will help in facilitating the bilateral defence interest between India and Japan.
- During his visit, VR Chaudhari will interact with the officials of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and discuss the issues of bilateral interest.
