Current Affairs in Short: 19 April 2021

Nine venues asked to continue preparations for T20 World Cup 2021

•The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had held its seventh Apex Council meeting through video conference on April 16, 2021.

•During the meeting, the members had discussed the way forward for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

•As per sources, the nine venues selected to host the T20 World Cup have been asked to continue their preparations and that a call will be taken closer to the tournament.

Delhi makes 14-day home quarantine mandatory for Kumbh returnees

•The Delhi government issued an order on April 18, 2021 mandating all residents of Delhi who visit the Kumbh in Haridwar to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days upon their return. Those found violating the order will face legal action.

•The order stated that the Delhi residents who visited the Kumbh Mela between April 4 and April 17 are required to upload their details on a link provided on the Delhi government website within 24 hours.

•Further, those who are going to visit Kumbh between April 18 and April 30 have been directed to fill in their details before leaving Delhi. The measure has been undertaken to enable to the state government to effectively trace all Kumbh Mela visitors.

India to double Covaxin production capacity by May-June

•The central government announced on April 16, 2021 that the current production capacity of the indigenously-developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021. It will then be increased nearly by 6-7 fold by July-August 2021.

•This comes as India is witnessing a record surge in COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks.

•The government will be providing financial support in form of grants to vaccine manufacturing facilities for enhanced production capacities.

•The production of the vaccine is expected to be increased from one crore vaccine dose in April 2021 to 6-7 crore vaccine dose/month in July - August and almost 10 crore doses per month by September 2021.

IFFCO to set up oxygen plant in Gujarat

•The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) will be setting up an oxygen plant with 200 cubic meters per hour capacity in its Gujarat's Kalol unit.

•The Oxygen plant will provide free oxygen to hospitals suffering from a shortage of oxygen in the wake of an unprecedented spike of COVID-19 infections in the country. Each cylinder will be of 46.7 litres.

•IFFCO will also be setting up three more plants across the country to help the nation during the pandemic time.

No charges to be levied on states for COVID-19 isolation coaches: Northern Railways

•The Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said on April 18, 2021 that no charges will be levied from states for COVID-19 isolation coaches.

•He stated that the Railways has purchased oxygen cylinders and they can provide two cylinders in each coach. The state government can thereafter take care of refilling and other things.

•The Indian Railways has converted 4,002 train coaches into COVID-19 care-cum-isolation facilities to assist states amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections.

Genetek Lifesciences to manufacture Remdesivir amid severe shortage

•Maharashtra's Wardha-based company, Genetek Lifesciences has been allowed to manufacture 30,000 vials of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir injections per day. This comes as the country faces a severe shortage of the drug.

•The main company that manufactures the drug, Gilead, had allowed in total of seven companies to manufacture the injection.

•Genetek Lifesciences is expected to begin production of remdesivir within a week and in a fortnight, 30,000 vials per day will be available in all the districts of the Vidarbha region.