Current Affairs in Short: 19 July 2022

Centre holds meeting with political parties on Sri Lanka crisis
- The central government had called an all-party meeting with senior leaders from various political parties on the situation in Sri Lanka on July 19, 2022.
- During the meeting, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the MPs on the situation in Sri Lanka, which is facing one of its worst economic crisis.
- The centre had called the meeting to address the concerns of various political parties that are worried about the ongoing crisis.
- Several senior parliamentarians including Congress MP Chidambaram, NC Chief Farooq Abdullah, CPI's Binoy Viswam, DMK's TR Baalu, MDMK's Vaiko, YSRCP's Vijayasai Reddy and ADMK's M Thambidurai were present in the meeting.
Asian Games to be hosted by China in September 2023
- The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on July 19, 2022 that China will host the postponed 19th edition of the Asian Games in September 2023.
- The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23- October 8, 2023. The new dates were chosen to avoid "conflict with other major international sporting events".
- The Asian Games edition was originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10-25, 2022. The Games were postponed by the OCA Executive Board (EB) on May 6, 2022.
- Hangzhou is around 200 kilometres from China's largest city Shanghai, which was under months-long lockdown at the beginning of the year.
Kerala begins Monkeypox testing
- Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed on July 19, 2022 that the state has begun testing for Monkeypox at NIV Alapuzha.
- The Monkeypox testing kits were brought to NIV Alappuzha from Pune. The samples of the suspected cases will now be sent to Alappuzha for testing. This will now reduce the time of getting the result.
- Kerala has so far reported two cases of monkeypox, first being a 31-year-old man who has travel history to the UAE.
Delhi launches scheme to support professional women drivers
- The Delhi government launched a new scheme on July 18, 2022 with the aim of providing financial support to women willing to become professional taxi drivers.
- Under the scheme, the government will support training of the women, which will be conducted at in-house training centres set up by the government.
- The Delhi transport department will bear 50 per cent of the training cost for each woman, which approximately amounts to around Rs 4,800.
- The government will invite fleet owners and taxi aggregators to sponsor the remaining 50 per cent of the training cost.
SC transfers petitions challenging Agnipath Scheme to Delhi HC
- The Supreme Court on July 19, 2022 transferred various petitions challenging the Agnipath Scheme to the Delhi High Court.
- The Supreme Court has directed the Registrar General to transfer all these matters to the Delhi High Court.
- The SC bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, noted that other similar petitions challenging the Agnipath Scheme are pending in other various High Courts.
- The apex court stated that all the concerned High Courts can give the petitioners an option to either transfer their petitions to the Delhi HC or keep them pending with the liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.
