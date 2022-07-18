Current Affairs in Short: 18 July 2022
India has reported its second confirmed Monkeypox case in a 31-year-old man in Kannur district of Kerala. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in Pariyaram Medical College Kannur.
INS Sundhudhvaj decommissioned after 35 years of service
- INS Sindhudhvaj was decommissioned by the Indian Navy at a ceremony on July 16, 2022, after serving for 35 years.
- Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command was the Chief Guest of the ceremony. The decommissioning ceremony was attended by 15 former commanding officers, including Retired Commodore SP Singh.
- The naval ship was the flag-bearer of indigenization and the Indian Navy's efforts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' in Defence Sector.
- The ship undertook operationalisation of the indigenised sonar USHUS and indigenised satellite communication systems Rukmani.It also had an indigenised torpedo fire control system and inertial navigation system.
India's second Monkeypox case confirmed in Kerala
- India has reported its second confirmed Monkeypox case in Kannur district in Kerala. The case was confirmed on July 18, 2022 by officials from Union Health Ministry.
- The second Monkeypox case is a 31-year-old male, who is undergoing treatment in Pariyaram Medical College Kannur.
- Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory.
- The Union Health Ministry has already deployed a multidisciplinary team of officials to assist the state administration in dealing with the disease.
Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from T20I Cricket
- Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from T20I cricket on July 17, 2022.
- He made the announcement after successfully leading Bangladesh to a 3-0 win over West Indies in the three-match ODI series.
- Iqbal was adjudged player of the series in the third and final ODI match against West Indies, which Bangladesh won by four wickets on July 16th.
- While announcing his retirement, Iqbal said that his full focus will now be on Tests and ODIs, as Bangladesh prepares itself for the World Test Championship and qualification for the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup.
Rohit Sharma becomes 3rd Indian captain to win ODI series in England
- Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian captain to win an ODI series in England, after India's 2-1 series win. India beat England by 5 wickets in the third and last ODI match on July 17, 2022 at Manchester.
- Earlier, only two Indian captains -MS Dhoni and Mohammed Azharuddin have led India to an ODI series win in England.
- India had won a five-match ODI series against England on their home soil by 3-1 under MS Dhoni's leadership.
Asia Cup likely to shift to UAE from Sri Lanka
- The Asia Cup 2022 is likely to be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE amid the ongoing economic and political crisis in the country, as per sources.
- The Sri Lankan cricket board has reportedly taken the decision to shift the tournament to another location. However, official confirmation is awaited on the same.
- Sri Lanka had recently hosted Australia for a multi-format series recently despite the ongoing food and fuel crisis.
