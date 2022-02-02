Current Affairs in Short: 2 February 2022

Zydus Cadila commences COVID-19 vaccine supply to centre

• Zydus Cadila announced on February 2, 2022 that it has begun shipping supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the central government.

• The order has been shipped from the company's newly commissioned state-of-the-art, Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad.

• The company is also planning to make its vaccine available in the private market soon.

• ZyCoV-D is a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine, administered intradermally using painless needles.

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell awarded with ICC Spirit of Cricket

• New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been named the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. Mitchell won the award for his gesture in New Zealand's semi-final match against England in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

• Daryl Mitchell has become the fourth New Zealand player to win the ICC award after Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson.

• He won the award for refusing to take a single in the high-pressure T20 World Cup semi-final on November 10, 2021.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Indian contingent's manager tests COVID-19 positive

• The manager of the Indian contingent for the Winter Olympics 2022 has tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Beijing.

• Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra confirmed the news. He said that Abbas Wani, manager of the Indian contingent for Winter Olympics tested COVID-19 positive at Beijing Airport.

• The chef de mission Harjinder Singh will be coordinating for a re-test. The Bejing Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to start from February 4th and will conclude on February 20th.

• The Indian athlete who is scheduled to take part in the Winter Olympics and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction.

Centre approves renaming of three places in MP

• The central government has approved the proposal for the renaming of three places in Madhya Pradesh. The proposals include renaming of Hoshangabad Nagar as "Narmadapuram", Shivpuri as "Kundeshwar Dham" and Babai as "Makhan Nagar".

• Hoshangabad, which is located on the south bank of River Narmada, was named after Hoshang Shah, the first Malwa ruler, over 600 years ago.

• The centre has, however, reportedly frozen the proposed name change of West Bengal to Bangla, saying that the proposed name sounds similar to the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

Home Ministry restructures IB cadre

• The Union Home Ministry has approved the restructuring of the Intelligence Bureau cadre. The executive cadre's strength however remains same at 20, 054 after the restructuring.

• The restructuring of the IB cadre has been approved to increase promotions in the organisation.

• The expenditure on this account will be met from its sanctioned budget grants.