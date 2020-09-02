Current Affairs in Short: 2 September 2020

Metro Rail services to resume from September 7

•Metro rail operations will be resumed from September 7, 2020 in a graded manner. The metro systems with more than one line will open different lines from Sept 7 in a calibrated manner. All metro rail corridors are expected to become operational by September 12.This was announced by Union Minister Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

•The Union Minister stated that the frequency of trains will need to be regulated and the stations in containment zones will remain closed. Besides this, wearing face masks will be mandatory and only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening.

•The Minister added saying that the opening up of metro rail services in a graded manner will be reviewed and if it is found that the resumption of operations is not resulting in social distancing, then, they might have no option but to review these arrangements.

•Further, adequate dwell time will be provided at stations to enable smooth boarding and deboarding while ensuring social distancing. The metro rail corporations may also resort to skipping of stations to ensure proper social distancing.

IPL 13: Players, officials and families to wear contact tracing badges

•The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided contact tracing electronic badges to all IPL teams for the players, officials and family members to combat COVID-19 and ensure safe stay during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

•All IPL players, officials and their family members will be required to wear the small bluetooth-enabled badges, which are of the size of whistles, at all times when outside their designated rooms. The badges can only be opened inside the rooms or when the players enter the field of play.

•The contact tracing badges will provide the BCCI with all the required information regarding their movement and interaction, enabling faster contact tracing in case someone turns positive.

•A health app has also been provided to every travelling member wherein all the individuals will need to do a daily temperature check and log it. The app can pre-empt if the body is vulnerable to some foreign body or if the individual is at a health risk.

•The efforts are a part of BCCI’s efforts to leave no stone unturned to help this year’s IPL edition run smoothly.

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Japan for cooperation in textile sector

•The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2020 approved the Memorandum of Understanding signed between India and Japan for enhancing cooperation in the field of good quality textiles.

•The agreement was signed between India’s Textiles Committee and Japan’s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre to improve the quality and testing of Indian textiles and Clothing for the Japanese market.

•Under the MoU, Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre has assigned Textiles Committee as their cooperative Testing and Inspection service providers in India for all textiles and apparel products including technical textiles and other products for both domestic and overseas clients/buyers.

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Finland for enhancement of cooperation in Geology and Mineral resources sector

•The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding signed between India and Finland to enhance cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources.

•The agreement was signed between the Geological Survey of India under the Union Ministry of Mines and the Geological Survey of Finland under Finland’s Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

•The agreement will enable cooperation in geology, training, mineral prognostication and suitability analysis, 3/4D modeling, Seismic and other geophysical surveys that have been finalised to reinfoce and strengthen scientific links between the two Organisations.

•The MoU aims to provide a framework and a platform to promote and foster cooperation in the mineral resources field for mutual economic, social and environmental benefit.

12 States/UTs record higher COVID recovery rate than national average

•Twelve Indian states and union territories have reported a higher COVID-19 recovery rate than the national average. Among these, two states- Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu alone account for 30 percent of the total number of COVID recoveries in the nation.

•The states/UTs include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Nagaland, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

•Overall, the total COVID-19 recoveries in India have crossed 29 lakh (29,01,908) as of September 2, 2020. Out of these, the last 10 lakh recoveries have been recorded in the span of 17 days only in comparison to earlier 10 lakh, which were recorded in 22 days.

•Since May 2020, there has been a 58 times hike in the number of COVID-19 cured patients. India has also witnessed a daily spike in recoveries with more than 60,000 recoveries being registered each day for the 6th day in a row now. India’s total recovery rate has jumped up to 76.98 percent, which shows steady and continuous progress in the COVID situation in the nation.