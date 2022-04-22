Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Current Affairs in Short: 22 April 2022

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 48th All India Police Science Congress organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development at the Central Police Training Academy in Bhopal.

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 19:02 IST
Current Affairs in Short
Current Affairs in Short

NITI Aayog, UNICEF sign Statement of Intent on SDGs that focuses on children

  • UNICEF India and NITI Aayog has signed a Statement of Intent on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on children.
  • The statement of intent signed between NITI Aayog and UNICEF seeks to formalize a framework of cooperation to launch the first report on the State of India’s children.
  • Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr. Rajiv Kumar said that this child-focused initiative builds on the government’s effort of monitoring progress.
  • He further added that the new initiative has been built on the ethos of SDG attainments for the children and to ensure that no child is left behind.

Home Minister inaugurates All India Police Science Congress in Bhopal

  • The Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 48th All India Police Science Congress organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development at the Central Police Training Academy in Bhopal.
  • In his address, the Union Minister pointed that as envisaged by PM Modi, coordination and cooperation between the Police systems of all the states is very necessary for smart policing.
  • Home Minister also said that new dimensions such as cybercrimes and narcotics have been added to the world of crime, so there should be uniformity and coordination among the police personnel.
  • The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the programme held in Bhopal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets CEOs of Deloitte, Accenture, Mastercard and FedEx

  • The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the Chief Executive officers (CEOs) of Deloitte, Accenture, Mastercard, and FedEx in Washington DC.
  • The discussion was held on a range of issues including the setting up of R&D centers in India, training, and digitization of small businesses, upskilling talent, and financial inclusion among others.
  • During the meeting, the CEO of IT company Accenture also backed the Government of India’s proactive and transparent approach.
  • The Finance Minister also talked about the government’s commitment to digital financial inclusion with a focus on women and SMEs.

Government approves financial assistance to re-hire Mathias Boe as Badminton doubles coach

  • The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports gave its approval to the financial assistance of Rs.7 lakh per month to re-hire Mathias Boe as the Badminton doubles coach of India.
  • The step has been taken to strengthen the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games preparation.
  • The financial assistance to re-hire Mathias Boe has been approved under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
  • Mathias Boe will be specifically looking after the men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag Shetty, and also the other members of the doubles team.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    View all