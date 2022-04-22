Current Affairs in Short: 22 April 2022
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 48th All India Police Science Congress organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development at the Central Police Training Academy in Bhopal.
Current Affairs in Short
NITI Aayog, UNICEF sign Statement of Intent on SDGs that focuses on children
- UNICEF India and NITI Aayog has signed a Statement of Intent on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on children.
- The statement of intent signed between NITI Aayog and UNICEF seeks to formalize a framework of cooperation to launch the first report on the State of India’s children.
- Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr. Rajiv Kumar said that this child-focused initiative builds on the government’s effort of monitoring progress.
- He further added that the new initiative has been built on the ethos of SDG attainments for the children and to ensure that no child is left behind.
Home Minister inaugurates All India Police Science Congress in Bhopal
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 48th All India Police Science Congress organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development at the Central Police Training Academy in Bhopal.
- In his address, the Union Minister pointed that as envisaged by PM Modi, coordination and cooperation between the Police systems of all the states is very necessary for smart policing.
- Home Minister also said that new dimensions such as cybercrimes and narcotics have been added to the world of crime, so there should be uniformity and coordination among the police personnel.
- The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the programme held in Bhopal.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets CEOs of Deloitte, Accenture, Mastercard and FedEx
- The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the Chief Executive officers (CEOs) of Deloitte, Accenture, Mastercard, and FedEx in Washington DC.
- The discussion was held on a range of issues including the setting up of R&D centers in India, training, and digitization of small businesses, upskilling talent, and financial inclusion among others.
- During the meeting, the CEO of IT company Accenture also backed the Government of India’s proactive and transparent approach.
- The Finance Minister also talked about the government’s commitment to digital financial inclusion with a focus on women and SMEs.
Government approves financial assistance to re-hire Mathias Boe as Badminton doubles coach
- The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports gave its approval to the financial assistance of Rs.7 lakh per month to re-hire Mathias Boe as the Badminton doubles coach of India.
- The step has been taken to strengthen the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games preparation.
- The financial assistance to re-hire Mathias Boe has been approved under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
- Mathias Boe will be specifically looking after the men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag Shetty, and also the other members of the doubles team.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.